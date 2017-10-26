Stop the Insanity

Re: “Still Standing Tall,” News, Oct. 19

One doesn’t have to look hard to see that the Earth, with its finite space and resources, is overcrowded with people. This reality is especially apparent around large cities, such as Los Angeles. Major problems including pollution, starvation and traffic are directly linked to overpopulation. So the basic answer is not to build more homes, but to have fewer people.

By approving the 12444 Venice Blvd. development which will add 77 apartments to Mar Vista, the Planning Commission is sending the message, “We’re not overcrowded here, let’s build more homes.”

As a local resident, I say we are overcrowded, let’s not build more homes. And what’s up with the lack of a zoning code for the heights of new structures in these situations? Can our leaders please fix that loophole?

Greedy developers don’t care about humanity’s problems; they just want to make a bunch of money by building more housing in whatever neighborhood allows it. Let’s stand united and not allow it!

William Konya, Mar Vista

Not Very Neighborly

Re: “The Restorative Architect,” Cover Story, Oct. 12

After reading your article on David Hertz, I felt the need to comment on all the disruption he caused in our neighborhood all those years “Californication” was being filmed. I live one block over from that home and, while I agree it is beautiful, he tormented all of us for years with filming trucks, spotlights, catering trucks and actors’ trailers, with giant semi-trucks taking up all our parking during filming. Not once did Mr. Hertz apologize or try and compensate us for the inconvenience. I personally was very glad he left the neighborhood.

Donna Ford, Venice

Re: “City to Restore Traffic Lanes in Playa del Rey,” Web Exclusive, Oct. 17

This is a great day for Playa del Rey. The vast majority of locals hated the gridlock, decreased safety, increased road rage and increased pollution of the idiotic road diet.

Kent Genzlinger

No doubt the Recall of Mike Bonin will continue anyway. Just about everyone that I know in Playa del Rey liked the new cycle lanes and felt that most of the complainants were from Manhattan Beach. This is a very sad day for us.

Petria Seymour

I don’t know anyone in PdR who liked the road diet, and every cyclist I know thought the cycle lanes were still unsafe and oddly placed. Any one of my friends, colleagues and acquaintances and strangers with a lick of common sense thought the plan was not thoroughly discussed, poorly planned and catered to a tiny population of the community. I cycle on bike paths and roads. This was not the proper way to implement urban transportation planning.

David Thomas Newman