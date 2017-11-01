Playa del Rey Deserves Better

Re: “City to Restore Traffic Lanes in Playa del Rey,” Web Exclusive, Oct. 17

The road diet was a great idea for increasing neighborhood unity and bringing a “beach tourist vibe” to our long-forgotten town.

Loud, out-of-area voices and mishandled public forums corrupted a real dialogue among Playa del Rey residents to be able to make some much-needed changes to enhance life in our community. Commuters boldly stated that their only consideration was “commute time” — not a very civic-minded perspective.

Supporting commuting is not the only value of Play del Rey. The newer road pattern developments will require police oversight if they are to be effective in producing safe streets, something we have not as yet seen without the road diet implementations.

I hope that as we erase the good by removing the bike and walking lane separations, those of us who are longtime Playa del Rey residents and love our town will sustain a commitment to beautification and developing our community for tourism — just as El Segundo, Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach have been able to do in their smaller jurisdictions. We hope we can reframe the corrupted dialogue to better enjoy our community for the reasons we chose to and continue to live here.

Wendy Zacuto, Playa del Rey

The “new” changes are what should have been done in the first place. What a flippin’ waste of taxpayer money in the name of a social experiment.

Tracy TC (@TracyConyers)

Failure to plan is planning to fail. Councilman Mike Bonin writes: “I am grateful that Mayor Garcetti and I were able to work with LADOT, neighbors and local businesses to find a way to implement safety measures that can keep people safe without disrupting traffic patterns.” How about start with a plan? How much did this cost the taxpayers for the three different, failed remedies?

Larry Steven Londre

If only the politicians had communicated with their constituents before instead of after the changes, the right changes might have occurred and spending to undo the harm could have been avoided!

Kiyomi Marumoto Shishido

I own a house in The Jungle, and I loved the road diet. I felt very safe. They fixed two major safety issues for us: the left turn lane onto Pacific Avenue from Vista Del Mar, and defined lanes on Culver turning left on to Trolley Way. These improvements are life savers! I also love how Bonin committed to doing something about safety, rolled out a plan for community feedback with the understanding that adjustments would be made (30 days, then 60 days, then 90 days … then another round of that). He did exactly what he said he would do. I’ve got so much respect for that.

Maria

So glad the lanes will be restored, but still mad that Playa del Rey even had to go through this in the first place. Most of my neighbors in PdR did not support the changes. It has been a fiasco since the start. You can’t reduce lanes if you offer people no other alternatives. Thinking that everyone is going to bike everywhere is unrealistic. They need to restore the lanes and fix the mess they created on Venice Boulevard, too!

L. Zalma

Personally, I liked some of the road diet changes — especially those on Pershing Drive (Full disclosure: I live on Pershing). I used to have inconsiderate drivers trying to get up to 50-plus mph before the first or second streets. I’d have them tailgating and horning me as I would be trying to slow down to safely make a right turn. Since the changes on Pershing, this has mostly subsided. Hopefully the bad behavior doesn’t return.

I also really liked and used the bike lanes on Culver and Jefferson boulevards, as it reduced my couple-times-a-week bike commute by time and distance. I will miss that. My drive commute was affected a little, but I didn’t mind. I suspect the undoing of the road reconfiguration won’t make much of a difference, since the volume of traffic is increasing yearly anyway and we’re simply moving the pinch points instead of providing actual solutions for that.

Removing all the street parking on Highland Avenue in Manhattan Beach would open two additional lanes north and southbound for the other beach cities. Just saying …

Victor Chen