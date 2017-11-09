City’s New Trash Policy Stinks

We were quite happy with the company who picked up our trash at the Laguna del Rey apartments. Unfortunately, L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin and Mayor Eric Garcetti were not. The result is the perfect storm: poor service at double

the cost.

The reasons given for the changes were the usual soft and spongy words: “You will enjoy the opportunity to recycle” (we have been recycling for the last five years); predictable and protected rates (our rates have doubled); “removal of graffiti from your bins” (what?); and “less truck traffic in your neighborhood” (could have been accomplished in a different way).

The sad part of this policy is that the “greedy landlord” won’t suffer. Costs of this type are instead passed on to tenants. To me, this may be a sign of what can often emanate from City Hall — edicts which make no sense, are inefficient, and cost all of us unnecessary expense.

Frank McGinity

Playa del Rey

Venice Boulevard No Longer Makes Sense

Re: “City to Restore Traffic Lanes in Playa del Rey,” Web Exclusive, Oct. 17

For the fifth time in a month I have been cut off in traffic on Venice Boulevard. Yesterday an aggressive Tesla driver cut me off, only to find himself waiting at the same traffic light with me minutes later.

I believe that this danger is caused by the reduction of Venice to two lanes of vehicle traffic, and by the difficulty of parking between the traffic lanes and the newly separated bike lane. Bikers are still subject to car doors being opened as they ride by; now drivers are also put at more risk. I support those who are asking that Venice Boulevard be restored to the fine, drivable street it used to be. Let the bikers take more quiet streets, like Palms, that also connect Sepulveda, Lincoln and Venice boulevards.

Down with Mike Bonin’s street configuration changes. He’s no engineer or traffic safety expert. Many of us are no longer doing business on Venice Boulevard. Maybe Bonin will approve more high-rises to replace the small businesses and add more traffic to his two-lane road.

Lynne Shapiro

Marina del Rey

FROM THE WEB:

Re: “Venice’s Homeless Could Get Restrooms,” News, Oct. 5

Third Street by Rose Avenue is clean for the first time in three years. Things are actually finally improving in our neighborhood because the LAPD and city sanitation workers are finally being allowed to do their jobs. By providing bathrooms on Third Street you would simply draw the homeless back to the area and negate all of the progress that has been made. It would be one huge giant step backwards. Re-open the beach bathrooms at night rather than building new ones adjacent to residential neighborhoods, unless of course Mike Bonin is willing to build a bathroom on his neighborhood block.

James

If you open the beach bathrooms at night it is imperative to have attendants (with police radio backup) maintaining them. Otherwise, the bathrooms will become magnets for crime. Also, the doors need to be updated to prevent the noisy slamming that occurs. Remember these bathrooms front hundreds of homes where residents are sleeping. It will be tricky.

Brad Neal

One thing you can count on: For all their supposed disgust with dirty streets, Venice’s NIMBYs never seem to tire of all their own pissing — over any and all proposed solutions.

David Busch

Re: “Gondos for Life,” News, Oct. 26

[To Jeffery Shimizu]

Coach, I want you to know that even though I only had you as my baseball coach for one year, you have made a great impact on my life in ways you will never know. I am sure those who had you for more than a year feel the same way. You are why many of us went into the teaching and coaching profession.

Congrats on this honor. You definitely deserved it.

God bless,

Steve Campos, ’87-89

Re: “Creative Judaism,” News, Sept. 21

Rabbi Lori and Open Temple are the real thing! It’s just what Venice & the Jewish-ly curious community around here is hungry for: peace, love, spirituality, music, lightness, fun, prayer and Hershey’s Kisses! What’s not to love?

H.B.

Re: “What’s Best for Ballona?” News, Nov. 2

Listen to Dr. Travis Longcore. The new science is being completely ignored. He too once thought that opening Ballona to the ocean would be the best way to “restore” the wetlands. But now we know the Earth is not flat, and the wetlands do not need more saltwater. What we need is to protect the wildlife and the precious many decades of equilibrium and life-filled soils that make up the circle of life at Ballona.

StudioCity