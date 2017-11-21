Ballona Restoration is Really Construction

I’d like to address the residents of Playa del Rey about this massive construction proposed for the Ballona Wetlands. Think about it: Years of heavy machinery and hundreds of workers making their way up and down Culver and Jefferson Boulevards, stirring up a constant presence

of dust.

I live on a block in the marina where a huge apartment complex is being built, and the construction dust coats my balcony and gets inside my home. If you suffer from asthma, this could be a huge problem. Resist this plan.

Cassandra Murillo

Marina del Rey

David Kay’s letter is the epitome of man over nature, rejecting sound science and espousing the ‘Know Nothing’ approach to Ballona Wetlands rather than developing a science-driven, conservative restoration and enhancement alternative.

I would ask the proponents of the ‘Get Out of Our Way’ alternatives to explain why we need to turn wetlands into uplands and uplands into wetlands. Why not use sound science to enhance where we need to and restore what we can to improve the ecological function of the Ballona Wetlands for the many plants and wildlife that currently exist, some of which are rare or threatened species?

The DEIR dismisses any true range of alternatives by describing project goals that are so narrowly drawn only a tidal wetland alternative can be chosen. I believe we should examine more closely potential alternatives that work with what is in the landscape.

The ‘Get Out of Our Way’ alternatives ignore the potential of the Ballona Wetlands as a mosaic of habitats and micro elevations that would flourish with a more modest project, using what is there in creative ways that allow the public to view and enjoy the wetlands. We owe it to the wetlands and ourselves to examine a range of alternatives that would truly enhance and restore Ballona.

Mr. Kay, it is not semantics to call out the current alternatives in the DEIR as “not restoration.” The science of ecological restoration was developed by thoughtful scientists to be used to truly restore natural habitats in the face of inappropriate and mitigation-driven habitat creation projects. Please tone down your ‘Get Out of Our Way’ rhetoric.

Margot Griswold, Ph.D.

The word “restoration” was an unfortunate choice for a project description. There’s absolutely no plan to remake it like it was 200 years ago, with Tongva villages along the banks of the creek. The plan is to rescue the plant and animal habitat from certain drowning with sea-level rise and to create habitat that can shelter and feed permanent plants, birds and animals as well as migrating birds on stopovers. That’s what Ballona needs, and it can’t be done with hand tools.

Bobbi Gold