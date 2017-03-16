Victim was shot to death in 2015 outside Islands Restaurant

More than a year after a 27-year-old man was shot to death in the parking lot of Islands Restaurant on Washington Boulevard in Marina del Rey, authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested Gregory Allen Harte, 29, in Carson on Feb. 15 on suspicion of killing Christopher Rothschild Cleveland on Oct. 25, 2015.

Harte is being charged with one count of murder with a gun enhancement, said Lt. Joe Mendoza of the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau. He was arraigned at the Airport Courthouse in Westchester on Feb. 17 and is being held on $3 million bail. Harte’s next court appearance is set for April 3.

Investigators had been looking at several suspects, including Harte, before they were able to make an arrest.

“This was a very difficult case for us,” Mendoza said. “There were several witnesses who we interviewed and a lot of leads that we had to follow before we were able to arrest the suspect. Our investigators worked tenaciously on this case for over a year.”

Cleveland, 27, was found dead outside the restaurant at approximately 3:40 a.m. with a single gunshot wound in the torso. A group of bystanders had attempted to give Cleveland CPR before calling the police.

Mendoza said his detectives are still searching for others who may have been involved in the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives at (213) 890-5500.

— Gary Walker