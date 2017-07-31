23-year-old man shot a teenage girl while trying to rob her sister’s boyfriend during a drug deal

By Gary Walker

The man who shot and killed a 17-year-old girl during a drug deal in the Marina Marketplace parking lot last year will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Cameron Anthony Frazier, 23, was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole during a July 26 hearing at the Airport Courthouse in Westchester.

Last month a jury convicted Frazier of first-degree murder during the commission of a robbery and other charges related to the death of Kristine Carman, who died from a single gunshot wound to the head on Jan. 6, 2016, while seated in the back of older sister Lacey Carman’s SUV as it was parked outside Jerry’s Deli.

Frazier fired a handgun into the vehicle while trying to rob the sister’s boyfriend, Tyler Odom, of two pounds of marijuana that Odom was attempting to sell for $6,000, according to court testimony. Odom testified under immunity that Kristine was not aware of the drug deal. Frazier chose not to testify.

Lacey and Kristine’s mother sobbed as she read a statement prior to Frazier’s sentencing.

“I’ll never get over the loss of her,” said Misti Carman. “It was the first time that she was outside of my sight. I talked to her 20 minutes before she was killed. … She was honest, truthful and loyal. Losing her has left a big hole.”

Frazier’s father, who did not state his name, spoke after Carman.

“This has been a very difficult situation for everyone. We’ve experienced a loss that we’ll be dealing with for the rest of our lives,” he said. “On behalf of our family, our son is a good-hearted young man.”

Frazier was stoic throughout the sentencing hearing. He only uttered a barely audible “yes” when Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kathryn Solorzano asked if he understood his right to appeal his verdict.

Los Angeles County Deputy Public Defender Alan Nakasone, who represented Frazier, filed an appeal immediately after the verdict. Nakasone said the appeal focuses on some of the evidence included at trial, including incriminating statements that Frazier made during a police interrogation.

After repeatedly asking whether he needed to have an attorney present, Frazier told LAPD detectives that he “made a mistake” — “The gun went off; I didn’t point it at anybody,” he said — and disclosed where he had hidden the murder weapon.

Nakasone had fought to keep that confession out of court, but Solorzano overruled that motion.

“She believes that she made the correct rulings. I respectfully disagree,” Nakasone said.

When it came to sentencing Frazier, Solórzano said legal statutes allowed for very little flexibility.

“I don’t have the discretion to sentence the defendant to anything beyond life in prison without parole,” she said.

Solorzano also expressed sadness at Frazier’s fateful decision to bring a gun to the drug deal that would spin out of control and end up costing Kristine her life.

“From my perspective, this is a terrible outcome from an unjustifiable event. Her death was entirely unjustified,” Solorzano said. “She was very young and, in this scenario, she was completely innocent.”

For complete trial coverage, read “Murder in the Marina” (Cover Story, June 8) at argonautnews.com.

