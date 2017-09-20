Sewer excavation and construction begins along Via Marina and Marquesas Way
By Gary Walker
Marina del Rey commuters can expect slower traffic for well into next year due to lane closures as construction of the Venice Dual Force Main sewer project moves forward this week.
The Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation is building a 54”-diameter pipeline to buttress the existing 48”-diameter sewer main that runs underneath Marina del Rey, which sanitation officials warn is rapidly deteriorating and in dire need of repair to prevent toxic ruptures.
The trajectory of the project traverses the Marina del Rey coastline and continues through the Marina Peninsula neighborhood to carry wastewater from the Venice Pumping Plant on Hurricane Avenue to the Hyperion Treatment Plant in Playa del Rey.
“This sewer system has been in service for over 50 years without any maintenance,” Bureau of Sanitation spokeswoman Tonya Durrell explained before construction broke ground. “We wouldn’t want to see anything like a sewage spill happen.”
Construction crews are currently moving into the heavier stages of excavation work in Marina del Rey, which will interrupt traffic flow in several areas.
“We’re building a construction area and a sound wall at Marquesas Way and Via Dolce, so we’re going to be reducing eastbound Marquesas to one lane and to two lanes northbound on Via Dolce,” said Gevork Mkrtchyan, construction manager of the sewer project.
Crews are simultaneously engaged in deep tunneling at one of the project’s first construction sites.
“We’re beginning excavation at Hurricane Street and Canal Court. This is heavy duty work and is expected to last about six weeks,” Mkrtchyan said.
Earlier this week, construction work began along Via Marina, a major marina thoroughfare. Via Marina is being reduced to one lane of southbound traffic all the way to where it merges with Pacific Avenue in Venice, Mkrtchyan said.
“This is where the bulk of the work in the marina will take place,” he added.
Work on Via Marina is expected to last approximately a year.
Complicating traffic congestion is that the sewer main project is happening simultaneously with other residential developments in the immediate area. There is currently major excavation work being done near Via Marina and Marquesas Way, which could further delay traffic.
“Traffic flow will be maintained at all times. We’ve been coordinating with the other construction areas on Via Marina. We’re working together to make the construction impacts as minimal as possible,” Mkrtchyan said.
In Playa del Rey, pre-excavation and tunneling work for the new sewer line has already begun at 62nd and Pacific avenues. Two parking lots in the immediate area will remain closed during construction.
For updates on the project, visit lacitysan.org or call (213) 978-0333 during business hours or (800) 773-2489 on evenings and weekends.
Save
Sounds a lot like Mike Bonin’s Lane Diets in Venice and Playa del Rey resulting in additional gridlock and pollution. The difference is Marina del Rey’s Lane diet is temporary and your @#$ will be washed away. In Playa del Rey, we have more accidents, more gridlock, more pollution and more businesses (down 20%+) going bankrupt with no end in sight except for our lawsuits and #recallBonin. It would be nice to see the Argonaut could more fairly cover both sides (even though we don’t buy ads yet) – especially when Bonin’s new Safety ADs are fake news without the true FACTS – https://docs.google.com/document/d/1mC0_Q7q4GR6B5JkPZCyTsNp_85jrh-q9dBL3ls82zzw/edit
also here is our side’s FACT MESSAGE VIDEO IN PDR –
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tyrrUFFloNM&t=16s
and the INCREASED ACCIDENTS – NOT SAFER STREETS as LYING MIKE Bonin makes up:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bjh21FFrCT8&t=4s
Lastly, Bonin has ignored the voters and set up a one sided PDR commission to “review” his so called fake safety improvements that have outraged our community.