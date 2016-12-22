New Year’s Eve Party Directory

Whether you’re bidding it a fond farewell or good riddance, 2016 has been a whirlwind — even surreal at times. Either way, now’s the time to make sure 2017 gets off to a bang.

Westside New Year’s Eve parties run the gamut from glitzy and glamorous affairs to more down-to-earth celebrations, or even nautical adventure. Here’s a handy list to help you set the tone for your next trip around the sun.

Santa Monica

New Year’s Pub Crawl 2017

@ Circle Bar

If your New Year’s resolution includes exercise, get a jump-start with an unpretentious pub crawl. $4 draft beer deals will keep you hydrated all the way through to the secret afterparty, which lasts until 6 a.m.! Crawl starts at 6 p.m. at Circle Bar, 2926 Main St., Santa Monica. $30+. (323) 604-6030; california-nightlife.com

KCRW’s Black+Gold Soiree

@ The Viceroy Hotel

Send out 2016 in lavish style with this black-tie masquerade. KCRW DJs Raul Campos and Travis Holcombe lay down their eclectic beats for a bash sure to be so hip it hurts. Party starts at 9 p.m.; $155+. Viceroy Santa Monica, 1819 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica. (310) 260-7500; viceroy-hotelsandresorts.com

Masquerade Party

@ Hotel Shangri-La

The ONYX rooftop bar plays host to this ritzy combination of food, fun and anonymous flirtation at the masquerade; entry gets you as many hors d’oeuvres as you can swipe from the circling trays, as well as two cocktails and a glass of champagne to wash them (and the final seconds of 2016) down in style. $100+. Hotel Shangri-La, 1301 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica. (310) 394-2791; shangrila-hotel.com

New Year’s Eve with DJ Jolyon

@ The Room

New Zealand house music producer DJ Jolyon spins a New Year’s Eve set for this stylish 21+ party, starting at 9 p.m. Pay cash at the door. $30 before 9 p.m.; $40 after 9 p.m. 1325 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica. Get on the guest list at RoomSM2017.eventbrite.com or reserve

a table at reservations@theroomsm.com.

Santa Monica Deejay Party

@ V Lounge

Three Santa Monica DJs provide the soundtrack for a night of mingling and champagne popping from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at V Lounge, 2020 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica. $30+. Visit ournightlife.com or clubzone.com.

Venice

New Year’s

@ Chaya Venice

Come hungry and thirsty to this classy cocktail smorgasbord at Chaya Venice’s newly renovated digs. Fill your plate with fresh seafood, market veggies, sushi, tomahawk steak, lamb and caviar, or fill up your glass from the open bar. $250. Chaya Venice, 110 Navy St., Venice. (310) 396-1179; thechaya.com

New Year’s Eve

with Custom Creations LA

Like surprises? You won’t know where to go to ’til you RSVP to this party. Gourmet meal planning, delivery and catering service Custom Creations LA is throwing a cocktail dance party with live music at a secret Venice venue from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Admission starts at $100 and includes an open bar. Search “New Year’s Eve at Secret Venue” at eventbrite.com

HULA!

@ Canal Club

This brick-walled building with a Frank Gehry-designed interior comes alive with the usual New Year’s dancing and drinking, only with a twist: HULA! Get in early to sample their hearty fare before the party at 10 p.m., where DJ Sosa will spin until 2 the next morning. $39. Canal Club, 2025 Pacific Ave., Venice. (310) 823-3878; canalclubvenice.com

New Year’s Eve Shangri La

@ James’ Beach

Featured in “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Californication,” and Open Table’s Most Vibrant Bar Scene roundup, this longtime local destination’s lively atmosphere will leave you amped for the new year. Party starts at 8 p.m., $69+. James’ Beach, 60 N. Venice Blvd., Venice. (310) 823-5396; jamesbeach.com

Marina del Rey

Fireworks

@ Burton Chace Park

Early birds can watch the ball drop live on a big inflatable screen broadcasting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live from Times Square, NYC at 8:59 p.m. A 10-minute fireworks display follows. Night owls can join Marina del Rey’s New Year’s Eve countdown at 11:59 p.m. and watch another 10-minute fireworks display after. The celebration starts at 7 p.m. at Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey. Free. Parking is $8 in County lots #77 and #4 at 13650 and 13500 Mindanao Way.

Midnight on the Marina

@ SALT

The Marina del Rey Hotel hosts a slick soiree at SALT restaurant, with views of the harbor during the two L.A. County fireworks displays and delectable hors d’oeuvres galore. DJ Ella spins for dancers until 1 a.m., and hungry early birds can get in on a five-course prix fixe dinner beforehand. Party starts at 8 p.m.; $50 advance, $60 at the door. Marina del Rey Hotel, 13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey. (310) 301-1000; marinadelreyhotel.com/midnight.

Dogtown NYE and Surf Party

@ Brennan’s Pub

Hang ten at Brennan’s, where there’s free admission, free parking, free t-shirts and free champagne. Classic rock and surf music band Skeeter’s Pool Party provides the tunes and opens up their camper to the public. Drummers of all musical levels can bring their sticks and play “Wipeout,” and guitarists from pro to novice can noodle on “Crossroads” with their own axes. The 21+ party starts at 9 p.m. Cowabunga! Brennan’s Pub, 4089 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey. (310) 821-6622; brennanspub-la.com

A Jamaican-Style New Year’s

@ Jamaica Bay Inn

Dine on a special New Year’s Eve dinner and cocktail menu by the water from 5 to 10 p.m. while live music by PIUS (a.k.a. Higherlion) sets the mood. Jamaica Bay Inn, 4175 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey. (310) 439-3033; jamaicabayinn.com

Dinner & Dancing

@ Café del Rey

Start 2017 in style with a special occasion gourmet menu, a deejay spinning for dancers after

8:30 p.m. and a complimentary midnight toast. $95. Café del Rey, 4451 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey. (310) 823-6395; cafedelreymarina.com

NYE 2017

@ Tony P’s

The table is yours ’til midnight if you dine in after 9 p.m. Follow up dinner with a twirl around the tavern’s dance floor next door, a champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight. 4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey. No cover with dinner purchase; $10 for drinks and dancing only. (310) 823-4534; tonyps.com

A New Year’s Eve Feast

@ Whiskey Red’s

Like your New Year’s Eve with a side of decadence? Look no further than Whiskey Red’s, with a buffet designed to thrill your inner carnivore, dancing and one of the best views of the marina fireworks. $80. Whiskey Red’s, 13813 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey. (310) 823-4522; whiskeyreds.com

Cocktail Cruise

@ Fisherman’s Village

Turn “Auld Lang Syne” into a sea shanty with a classy nautical celebration on the marina. With both a cocktail-and-dessert and a full-blown dinner gala option, your inner sailor can ring in the new year with style (and maybe a little rum, too). $120. Hornblower Cruises, 13755 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey. (310) 301-9900; hornblower.com

Playa Vista & Del Rey

’80s Retro Rewind

@ Gulp

Flash back to the past with funky beats, a photo booth, costume contest, free champagne toast at midnight and a $6 happy hour menu all night long from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. No cover. Gulp, 13020 Pacific Promenade, Ste. 1, Playa Vista. (310) 496-3966; facebook.com/gulp.playavista

Mariachi Dinner Show

@ Casa Sanchez

Salsa or sway to the musical stylings of Casa Sanchez’s house band Mariachi Voces de Mexico de Raúl Sanchez and the ever-popular Yari Moré Latin Band at this evening celebration from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., which offers a cocktail bar, champagne toast, non-alcoholic drink options, a three-course meal and party favors. $50 to $100. Casa Sanchez, 4500 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey. (310) 397-9999; casa-sanchez.com

Westchester & Playa del Rey

A Soulful New Year’s

@ St. Jerome Parish

Sample gumbos from parishioners and professional chefs and dance to live jazz music as gumbo dinners, products and recipes are auctioned and raffled off. $15 admission includes raffle tickets. St. Jerome Parish, Parish Hall, 5550 Thornburn St., Westchester. RSVP to (310) 703-2519 by Dec. 24.

Eat, Drink & Be Merry

@ Playa Provisions

Champagne toast? Check. Beachside locale? Check. Ice cream shop, whisky bar, restaurant and deli-style counter all under one roof? Check! Eat, drink and be ice cream-merry at “Top Chef” alum Brooke Williamson’s four-way hybrid eatery. Party starts at 10, last seating at 9:45. $20 at the door. Playa Provisions, 119 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey. (310) 683-5019; playaprovisions.com

Twilight Dining & More

@ Cantalini’s

Playa del Rey’s old-school Italian favorite closes out 2016 with three-course Twilight Dining specials from 4 to 6 p.m. followed by live music, champagne and party favors from 7 to midnight. $50+. Cantalini’s Salerno Beach, 193 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey. (310) 821-0018; salernobeach.com

Mellow Vibes

@ Melody Bar & Grill

Those in search of a relaxed vibe for 2017 after the whirlwind that was 2016 should look no further than Melody, which will have a traditional champagne toast, a deejay and a welcome-all-attitude. Party starts at 9:30 p.m., no cover. Melody Bar & Grill 9132 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester. (310) 670-1994; barmelodylax.com