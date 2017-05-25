POW/MIA Mural Restored

Venice landmark vandalized last year will be rededicated on Memorial Day

Almost a year to the day since taggers desecrated the Vietnam POW/MIA Mural at Pacific Avenue and Sunset Court, Venice community leaders will gather on Memorial Day to unveil its restoration.

Mural restoration experts with the Venice-based Social and Public Art Resources Center (SPARC) began work in early April, which included repainting many of the 2,273 names that were covered by graffiti or erased during an amateur effort to remove it. SPARC Artistic Director Judy Baca said at the time that work would include the application of a clear chemical coating to protect the mural from future vandalism.

Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin and the Venice Chamber of Commerce, who spearheaded restoration fundraising efforts, will participate in a rededication ceremony from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Monday, May 29, at 614 Pacific Ave.

“We are thrilled to see this project come to fruition with the help and support of our community,” said chamber board member Kelly Layne.

The chamber is still raising money for a digital overlay needed to preserve the mural when it is eventually relocated to accommodate redevelopment of the former Metro bus lot on Pacific.

— Gary Walker

Expect Traffic Delays in Playa del Rey

Safety measures prompt road closures on Vista Del Mar and Pershing Drive

Playa del Rey residents and thousands of cut-through commuters avoiding Lincoln Boulevard congestion can expect lane closures on Vista Del Mar and Pershing Drive in order to accommodate traffic calming measures and other roadway safety improvements.

On Monday, city workers began lane closures on Vista Del Mar in order to restripe the pavement, move parking to the west side of the street, create U-turn pockets and narrow the roadway to one lane in each direction, according to a letter by Mike Bonin disseminated by the Neighborhood Council of Westchester-Playa.

Starting June 3, workers will begin resurfacing Pershing Drive and then restripe Pershing, Culver Boulevard and Jefferson Boulevard to accommodate new center turn lanes and bicycle lanes as part of the “Safe Streets for Playa del Rey Initiative,” according to the council office. The reconfiguration will narrow the roadway to one travel lane in each direction in order to calm traffic.

Bonin’s letter described the changes as pilot programs subject to public comment and review.

“We are going to gather data and public input, analyze whether impacts are positive or not, and adjust accordingly. We can keep what we love, improve what we can, and remove what we dislike,” he wrote.

— Gary Walker and Joe Piasecki