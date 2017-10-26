Body Found in LAPD Parking Lot

Coroner says a Venice octogenarian shot himself outside the Pacific Division station

Police are investigating the apparent suicide of a Venice man on Monday in the parking lot of the LAPD’s Pacific Division station at Culver Boulevard and Centinela Avenue.

The victim, who was in his 80s, was sitting in a car when he was approached by a passerby, according to Los Angeles County Coroner Assistant Chief Investigator Ed Winter.

“The witness said the victim looked dazed, and when they asked him if he needed help the victim pulled out a handgun and shot himself under the chin,” Winter said.

The witness then ran into the station and notified police.

“Details are limited right now, but there was no foul play suspected,” said Capt. James Setzer, who earlier this month replaced Capt. Dominic Choi as the Pacific Division’s commanding officer.

Setzer said the victim’s declining health was likely a motive in his death.

— Gary Walker

Tesla is Coming to Del Rey

Elon Musk’s electric car company has reportedly leased 130,000 square feet on Alla Road

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla is expanding its Westside presence by taking out a seven-year, roughly $30-million lease on a four-acre parcel next to Glen Alla Park in Del Rey, according to real estate news website TheRealDeal.com.

The 131,000 square feet of office and warehouse space at 4755 Alla Road

(in the city of Los Angeles but also Marina del Rey’s 90292 zip code) sits just a few hundred feet from the 90 Freeway and across the street from residential housing.

Elon Musk’s forward-looking transportation company is currently racing to fill 400,000 pre-orders for its fully electric Model 3 sedans out if its factory in Fremont, Calif.

Tesla has yet to announce the purpose of its new Del Rey facility, but some speculate it could be a Model 3 delivery hub for its Santa Monica showroom or a repair facility to service cars on the road.

The company currently operates a dealership and repair center on Centinela Avenue in Westchester and a supercharger station at Westfield Culver City.

— Joe Piasecki

Grants Support Community Health

Airport Marina Counseling Service and Westchester Family YMCA get $20,000 for programs

The William H. Hannon Foundation has awarded a pair of $20,000 grants to two longtime Westchester community benefit organizations.

Airport Marina Counseling Service plans to use its grant to continue its Hannon Immediate Intervention Program by offering 750 group therapy sessions, training 12 therapists, and providing rapid assessments for at least 50 clients starting next year.

The Westchester Family YMCA’s grant will support its Model United Nations Program and its Youth & Government program, a six-month model legislation and court experience for over 120 high-schoolers.

“My late uncle believed that organizations like Airport Marina Counseling Service and the YMCA were critical to advancing the physical and mental health of Westchester residents,” said William H. Hannon Foundation President Kathleen Hannon Aikenhead. “Today, their services have expanded beyond just Westchester. My uncle would be proud to see how AMCS

and the YMCA have grown.”

— Gary Walker