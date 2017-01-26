Compiled by Gary Walker

Weekend Storm Brings Record-Setting Rainfall to LAX

Westside neighborhoods got nearly five inches of rain during sporadic but powerful downpours over a five-day span that culminated with a new single-day rainfall record at LAX.

A rain gauge at the airport measured 2.94 inches of rainfall on Sunday, Jan. 22, said Stuart Seto, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. The previous single-day rainfall record for LAX, he said, was 1.94 inches on a winter day in 1983.

Robbery Turns Deadly at Mar Vista Medical Marijuana Dispensary

LAPD detectives are searching for two suspects in a fatal shooting at a Mar Vista medical marijuana dispensary that left one man dead.

Officers called to the Golden State Group dispensary at 12480 Venice Boulevard at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 found 50-year-old Ouik Oganesyan of Glendale dead of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, a shooting that appears to have occurred during a robbery, said Lt. David Smith of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

According to police, a witness saw a man and woman wearing hoodies enter the dispensary before the killing.

Mar Vista residents have been

largely resistant to medical marijuana dispensaries in their community, organizing in 2013 to successfully

stop a dispensary from opening at 3472 Centinela Ave., less than a block away from Golden State Group. At the urging of locals and L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin, L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer took legal action to prevent the dispensary from opening.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the crime to call LAPD West Bureau homicide detectivesat (213) 382-9470.

Hatchet-Wielding Suspect Killed by Police During Westchester Pursuit

The man who led El Segundo police on a Jan. 19 car chase that ended with police killing him in Westchester was shot by officers because he threatened them with a deadly weapon, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s investigators.

Lt. Joe Mendoza, a Sheriff’s Department homicide investigator, said the assault suspect was wielding a hatchet and refused commands to surrender after leading police on a dangerous pursuit into oncoming traffic that ended on Kentwood Avenue near Manchester Avenue.

“The suspect exited the vehicle through the driver’s side window and jumped on the hood of one of the patrol cars. He was holding the hatchet in a threatening manner and the officers were forced to use deadly force,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza said the suspect was shot at least once in the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four El Segundo officers were involved.

El Segundo police began the chase after receiving a 911 call at 12:25 p.m. about a man wielding a hatchet and threatening bystanders at Imperial Avenue and McCarthy Court. The suspect had left the area but officers later encountered him at Washington Street and Sycamore Avenue.

“When suspect noticed officers he fled the scene north toward Westchester in a white 2000 Isuzu Trooper SUV, and at some point during the pursuit he traveled westbound on Manchester Avenue on the east side of the street before turning into a residential neighborhood,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza said police attempted to use what is known as a PIT maneuver — a police pursuit technique designed to make a speeding vehicle turn sideways and stop — but were unable to execute it.

Garcetti’s Youth Council Heads to Oakwood on Saturday

Residents of Venice’s Oakwood neighborhood will be receiving visits from public-service minded students this Saturday on behalf of L.A. City Hall.

The students from Venice High School, Westchester Enriched Sciences Magnets and other public and private high schools are part of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Youth Council. They will visit homes in Oakwood and adjacent neighborhoods to inform residents about two smartphone apps, My311 and the 3-1-1 App, which facilitate access to city services.

Members of the Mayor’s Youth Council will convene at Oakwood Park in the morning before launching a door-to-door canvas of as many as 750 to 1,000 homes and take part in a neighborhood cleanup, said Daniel Tamm, a Westside representative of Garcetti’s office.

For more information, visit lacitycommunitywalk.eventbrite.com.