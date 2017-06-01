Traffic deaths prompt reconfiguration of Playa del Rey streets to slow cut-through traffic
By Gary Walker
Vista Del Mar is more than a scenic alternate route for South Bay commuters hoping to avoid congestion on Pacific Coast Highway and the 405. The busy coastal road connecting Playa del Rey to Manhattan Beach also has a long and deadly history of traffic collisions and pedestrians run down by speeding cars, with very few crosswalks and poor lighting after dark.
After paying out a $9.5-million settlement to the family of a teenage girl killed trying to cross Vista Del Mar to Dockweiler State Beach, Los Angeles city officials are implementing roadway improvements and new parking restrictions designed to calm traffic flow.
Last week the city began restriping Vista Del Mar to narrow traffic flow to one lane in each direction, install U-Turn pockets and eliminate parking on the east side of the roadway to keep beachgoers from crossing on foot.
“This will make the street safer, create more parking inventory, reduce speeding and curb the use of Playa del Rey streets as a shortcut from the South Bay to points north,” Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin wrote in a pre- Memorial Day message to constituents.
Beginning as early as Saturday, June 3, city workers will begin resurfacing Pershing Drive, then restripe Pershing as well as portions of Culver and Jefferson boulevards. Traffic flow on all three will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction, with the addition of
new center turn lanes and bike lanes — calming traffic once again being the main objective.
A 2015 city survey of 133 Playa del Rey residents found that safer street crossings, discouraging commuters from taking shortcuts through neighborhoods and reducing vehicle speeds along Culver, Pershing and Manchester Avenue were among their top traffic and safety-related priorities.
It was also in 2015 that 16-year-old Naomi Larsen was fatally struck by a taxi late one night February while trying to cross Vista Del Mar after a bonfire with friends on Dockweiler. Larsen’s family was represented by the firm Paoli & Purdy in reaching the mid-April settlement with the city.
Paoli & Purdy also represent the parents of 21-year-old Michael Lockridge, killed in April 2016 after he was struck by northbound and southbound vehicles while trying to cross Vista Del Mar. Lockridge’s girlfriend was also struck by a vehicle and hospitalized with serious injuries. The outcome of the Lockridge family’s lawsuit is still pending.
Attorney Court Purdy, the lead attorney for the Larsen family, said city officials should have been more proactive in moving parking spaces away from the east side of Vista Del Mar, where both Larsen and Lockridge had parked on the nights they were killed.
“I couldn’t be happier that the city is taking affirmative steps to make Vista Del Mar safer,” Purdy said. But doing so earlier, he said, “certainly would have prevented innumerable instances of family heartbreak and tragedy.”
The civil complaint in the Lockridge case cites historical evidence that a marked pedestrian crosswalk had once existed where Lockridge and his girlfriend were struck, almost 1,300 feet north of where Vista Del Mar crosses Imperial Highway.
Purdy said Larsen was struck a few hundred feet north of where Lockridge was killed.
There is only one crosswalk on Vista Del Mar between Imperial Highway and Napoleon Street, a distance of more than two miles.
While the city survey showed traffic and pedestrian safety to be a top concern for Playa del Rey residents, locals are also concerned in the interim that roadwork for this and other projects could result in severe traffic congestion for residents — especially when Culver drops to one lane of traffic in each direction.
Carol Kapp, a resident of the beachside neighborhood at the end of Culver (known locally as The Jungle) for nearly 40 years, worries that the upcoming Venice Dual Force Main sewer replacement project will all but shut down access to and from her home in late summer.
“My concern is the Dual Force Main sewer project that is scheduled to come from under the marina and south on Pacific [Avenue] and continue south on Vista del Mar. There is about a 20-foot-in-diameter pit that will impede residents of The Jungle from exiting from the parking lot [off South Trolley Place],” Kapp said. “Then there will be an open trench in the new single lane on Vista del Mar from approximately Sunridge [Street]. So then how does anyone go southerly?”
In his letter to constituents, Bonin noted that some of the changes — including the reduction of lanes on Culver and Jefferson — may not be welcome to everyone, and aren’t necessarily permanent.
“It is important to note that the new lane configurations are pilot programs, using low-cost and temporary materials. We are going to gather data and public input, analyze whether impacts are positive or not, and adjust accordingly,” Bonin wrote. “We can keep what we love, improve what we can, and remove what we dislike.”
I’m so grateful that this traffic calming project has begun. Ballona Institute released a proposal a number of years ago – I think it was in 2008? – for a Green & Safe Culver Blvd. We are happy to see that some of those measures are beginning to be adopted, and we ask the City to continue with them.
It is sad and tragic that Naomi Larsen lost her life on one of the roads going through Playa del Rey. It is just as sad and tragic that we have had to watch many other fatalities and serious injuries occur on our Playa del Rey roads. And it is also sad and tragic that the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve is the site of many deaths and injuries to wildlife. Thank you Mike Bonin for taking action and thank you to all of the residents and business owners who demanded something be done to correct this situation. We look forward to the day that our community streets looks more like Larchmont Village and less like a freeway.
It is sad and tragic that Naomi Larsen lost her life on one of the roads going through Playa del Rey. It is just as sad and tragic that we have had to watch many other fatalities and serious injuries occur on our Playa del Rey roads. And it is also sad and tragic that the roads through the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve is the site of many deaths and injuries to wildlife – according to scientists, the greatest percentage of reserves in Southern California.
Thank you, Mike Bonin, for taking action and thank you to all of the residents and business owners who demanded something be done to correct this situation. We look forward to the day that our community streets looks more like Larchmont Village and less like a freeway.
Let’s vote Bonin out of his job. Taking away lanes of traffic is the opposite of what needs to be done.
Great improvements to Vista del Mar. I frequently travel through the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve and on Vista del Mar in my 32 foot motor home to Dockweiler RV Park. It was like running a gauntlet, with the narrow lanes, potholes, pedestrians and speeding cars. I’m amazed there weren’t more accidents and fatalities. Thanks to all for the new configurations. Calmness and sanity have replaced the chaos.
For folks in El Segundo, this change to Pershing is terrible. There’s now only one decent route North: Sepulveda. So short-sighted…
This is great news for residents of PDR. Folk from elsewhere will have to stop using it as a rat-run.
Thank you Argonaut for following this safety issue that is of great concern to many of the residents of Playa del Rey.
Thank you Councilman Bonin and your staff for all of the work you’ve put into making our community safer.
There are quite a few residents already up in arms over the perceived lengthening of their commutes as a result of these safety mitigations. I find that sad and disheartening that people put their commute time above the safety of our community.
There are also quite a few South Bay commuters that are already voicing their outrage over our new and safer road configurations. To them I say, you aren’t allowed to use your downtown streets in El Segundo, Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach as high speed highways, why shouldn’t Playa del Rey have the same safe streets that you have in your communities?
Poll of only 133 PDR residence, poor communication with locals and surrounding cities about this project, and sold as “safety measures”. That is the problem! I’m sure I can speak for ALL Westchester and PDR residence that while safety is a major concern on VDM and this entire area, this project was and is being done all wrong and as a rouse.
First off the pros; parking on only ONE side of VDM (great), more lighting (great), more crosswalks with flashers (overdue), more safe U-turn sports (well done).
Now the cons; unsafe measures have been added, like head in parking, and encouraging bikes with new BIKE LANES… try backing out of a spot into ONE lane of traffic with bikes flying down the street (what about this is MORE safe?). No center dividers were added just a small double yellow. There are already safe bike lanes down at the beach, this road should be off limits to bicycles. That would make things more safe.
There was a smart way to fix the issues, have safer streets, and not add 20 – 30 minutes to everyone’s commutes. Mike (for whatever reason) decided to do this one alone (or I should say with only 133 of his closest friends)!
This feels like in an old western movie where the rancher shuts off water access from the people downriver from him. There was no outreach to any people in South Bay who are most affected by it (probably because they knew what the reaction would be).
And why the heck are they doing it to Pershing when in the article they talk about making VDM safer? Nobody’s running across Pershing. And as far as VDM, the needs of commuters and beachgoers are easily squared — when the commuters need access, people aren’t going to the beach (and vice versa). Some flexible parking restrictions would solve a legitimate problem much more fairly.
While this change will supposedly result in “safer streets” it, in fact, encourages cars to circle looking for parking and make illegal u turns. It also forces cyclists to share a single lane with motorists, reducing cyclist safety. Also, anyone pulling out of the new parking spaces must accelerate into traffic through an area that will now be occupied by pedestrians getting out of their cars. The parking area itself also has no sidewalks, trash cans, or a stairway down to the beach so people utilizing it must descend the cliff. This policy will likely make Playa’s streets less safe and result in additional cyclist and pedestrian fatalities.
This will adversely impact the commutes of thousands of Playa Vista, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, and Hermosa Beach residents. Some residents are already reporting commute times increased by as much as 20 minutes. 20 minutes x 2 ways x 5 days x 50 weeks = 166 hours per year, almost a week! These residents, many of them parents trying to get home to see their children, are being unnecessarily robbed of their time and the additional congestion is creating unnecessary pollution. I believe you will also find that there will be significant secondary impacts on traffic throughout your district including on PCH and around LAX as Manhattan Beach traffic engineers have reported as many as 2,100 cars per hour go up Highland through Playa and will now have no place to go.
Finally, the citizens of Los Angeles recently passed Measure M to improve roads, reduce congestion, and increase mass transit. Using Measure M funds to reduce lanes available to the public is a bait and switch.
When summer hits, this will be a logistical nightmare! People will start cutting through neighborhoods (likely at high speeds) trying to avoid inevitable traffic congestion. Instead of completely reconfiguring traffic, maybe cut down on late night bonfires at Dockweiler where people are partying late into the night.
Usually a “pilot project” would be limited on it’s scope and it’s affect on a population to judge the impact. The changes being implemented I would argue are opposite of this, the impact to thousands of people lives is not something that should be taken lightly without input from all the surrounding communities.
Frankly this feels like a “not in my backyard” attempt to divert traffic veiled in the guise of safety. If safety was the main concern how about eliminate parking on Vista Del Mar , and have people park in the mostly empty beach lots that already exist? Or have restrictions on the lanes when the beach is populated which is usually not when traffic is at it’s peak?
A balanced approach needs to be taken that enhances safety but also mitigates the effect of traffic in the area that is thought out not just proposed and implemented on a whim
As a VDM north-bound commuter from Hermosa Beach every morning for over a dozen years, this is one of the most irrational city planning decisions I have ever seen. I was wiling, just possibly willing, to accept that VDM go down to one lane for safety reasons, as I figured “Hey, I can take Pershing and I’ll be fine.” But now that Pershing is ALSO going down to one lane (to add a bicycle lane!) this whole system is totally irrational and so poorly thought-out. I have never even seen a bicycle on Pershing, ever! To displace TENS OF THOUSANDS of South Bay commuters twice a day every day, to appease a few cyclists and keep free street parking on VDM (when the large paid lots remain empty!), is just beyond any rational belief. And to the many local Mom-and-Pop businesses on Culver Blvd in Playa Del Rey that I would frequent along my commute – thanks to Councilman Bonin my money will now be spent elsewhere.