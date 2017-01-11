On Stage – The week in local theater

Compiled by Christina Campodonico

Hypochondriac: “The Imaginary Invalid”

@ Westchester Playhouse

The Kentwood Players present Moliere’s outrageous satire of medicine, its practitioners and the patients who rely on laxatives, bloodlettings and quacks for medical treatment.

Opens Friday with a champagne and dessert reception at 7 p.m. on Jan. 14; continues at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 18 at Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Westchester. (310) 645-5156; kentwoodplayers.org

Art Imitating Life: “Adler & Gibb”

@ Kirk Douglas Theatre

When a film actress digs into the past of a celebrated artist who gave up the art world for her lover, the lines between the real and the unreal blur. Written by experimental theater maker Tim Crouch.

Opens Tuesday (Jan. 17) and continues at 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m.

Saturdays, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 29 at the Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. $25 to $70. (213) 628-2772; centretheatregroup.org

Prying Eyes: “Picnic”

@ Pierson Playhouse

Theater Palisades presents William Inge’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play about a handsome young stranger who happens upon a small town on the eve of Labor Day, stealing hearts and rousing suspicion along the way.

Opens Friday (Jan. 13) and continues at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 19 at Pierson Playhouse, 941 Temescal Canyon Rd., Pacific Palisades. $18 to $20. (310) 454-1970; theatrepalisades.com

Widow Speak: “13 Things about Ed Carpolotti”

@ The Broad Stage

Broadway veteran and Tony Award nominee Penny Fuller plays a widow whose world is turned upside-down when debt collectors come calling after her husband Ed’s death.

Now playing at 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 29 at The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. $45. (310) 434-3200; thebroadstage.com

High Energy: “The Lightning Series”

@ Electric Lodge

The Electric Lodge kicks off its 2017 season with a collection of experimental performances curated by Josh Berkowitz. Puppeteer Pam Severns and ventriloquist Karl Herlinger team up for a double bill on Thursday, Jan. 12. Immersive theater troupe Fiasco Physical Theater and hip-hop artist Ssssnake bring their imaginative antics to the stage on Saturday, Jan. 14. Rook Theater and Venice’s own Ruth Gould-Goodman round out the weekend with “Freebird Goes to Mars” and “Rutty in the Wild Fire,” respectively, on Sunday.

The series continues with performances by various artists at 8 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays and 7:30 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 28 at the Electric Lodge, 1416 Electric Ave., Venice. $20. lightningseries.eventbrite.com