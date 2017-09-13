September 16 & 17

El Segundo

Sa/Su 2-4 501 Eucalyptus Dr. 2/1 Incredible location, corner lot $949,000 Bill Ruane RE/MAX Estate Properties 310-877-2374

Sat 2-4 738 Main St. #302 2/2 Top floor end unit $675,000 Bill Ruane RE/MAX Estate Properties 310-877-2374

Sun 2-4 900 Cedar St. #205 2/2 Completely remodeled, pool, spa $579,000 Bill Ruane RE/MAX Estate Properties 310-877-2374

Sun 2-4 303 Kansas St. #B 3/2.5 Open floor plan, over 2000 sf $1,099,000 Bill Ruane RE/MAX Estate Properties 310-877-2374

Marina del Rey

Sa/Su 2-5 4515 Roma Court 4/4.5 Canal front contemporary on large lot $2,995,000 Peter & Ty Bergman Bergman Beach Properties 310-821-2900

Sun 2-5 4315 Roma Court 4/3.5 Impressive custom Cape Cod on Grand Canal $3,495,000 Peter & Ty Bergman Bergman Beach Properties 310-821-2900

Playa del Rey

Sun 2-5 408 W. Manchester Ave. 2/1 408ManchesterAve.com $1,099,000 Stephanie Younger Compass 310-499-2020

Sun 2-5 7440 Redlands Str. #M1069 3/2 7440Redlands1069.com $595,000 Stephanie Younger Compass 310-499-2020

Sun 2-5 6220 Pacific Ave. 2/2 Top floor ocean/marina view condo $1,395,000 Corte/Wright ERA Matilla Realty 310-578-7777

Sun 1-4 6501 Vista Del Mar 5/5 Huge 4000 sf duplex, 360 views, 900 sf decks $3,150,000 Jim Lisi OSSIA Real Estate Group 310-753-8026

Sun 2-5 7917 Berger Ave. 5/5 Fantastic custom home, great views, high ceilings $1,895,000 James Cook Coldwell Banker 310-291-5232

Sun 2-5 7533 Earldom Ave. 3/1 Welcome to your private beach bungalow $998,000 James Scott Suarez Fineman Suarez 310-862-1761

Sun 2-5 7828 W. 83rd 4/3 Beautiful home with tons of amenities $1,800,000 James Scott Suarez Fineman Suarez 310-862-1761

Sun 2-5 7301 Vista Del Mar #A104 2/2.5/Office Two-story townhome with ocean views $1,299,000 Jesse Weinberg Jesse Weinberg & Associates 800-804-9132

Playa Vista

Sa/Su 2-5 12975 Agustin Pl. #435 2/2 Warm single level penthouse $899,000 Jesse Weinberg Jesse Weinberg & Associates 800-804-9132

Westchester

Sa/Su 2-5 7875 Flight Pl. 3/3 Impressive mid-century home on extra large lot $1,089,000 Bob Waldron Coldwell Banker 424-702-3010

Sun 2-5 7938 Kenyon Ave. 4/4 Beautiful remodel, high-end finishes, new exterior paint $1,949,000 Dan Christian Dan Christian Homes 310-251-6918

Sun 1-5 7158 Knowlton Pl. 4/2 2000 sf home on a 11,568 sf lot $879,000 Steve Cressman TREC 310-337-0601

Sun 1-4 6645 W. 86th Pl. 2/3 Open, spacious, high ceilings, small building $749,000 Nanci Edwards Vista Sotheby’s 310-645-7785

Sun 1-4 8112 Ramsgate Ave. 3/1.75 Sunny delight, cook’s kitchen, master suite $879,000 Nanci Edwards Vista Sotheby’s 310-645-7785

Sun 1-4 5571 W. 82nd St. 2/1 Bright & airy, remodeled, large lot $819,000 Nanci Edwards Vista Sotheby’s 310-645-7785

Sun 2-5 8008 Rayford Dr. 4/5 Beautiful view home on large lot $2,400,000 James Scott Suarez Fineman Suarez 310-862-1761

Sun 2-5 7007 Arizona Ave. 6/4 Beautiful home on huge lot $1,995,000 James Scott Suarez Fineman Suarez 310-862-1761

Sun 2-5 5458 W. 76th Str. 3/2 5458W76th.com $789,000 Stephanie Younger Compass 310-499-2020

Sun 2-5 8036 El Manor Ave. 5/3 8036ElManorAve.com $1,795,000 Stephanie Younger Compass 310-499-2020

Sun 2-5 7936 Altavan Ave. 5/5.5 7936AltavanAve.com $2,195,000 Stephanie Younger Compass 310-499-2020

Sun 2-5 6480 Wynkoop St. 5/4 6480Wynkoop.com $1,499,000 Stephanie Younger Compass 310-499-2020

Sun 2-5 8009 Emerson Ave. 3/2 8009EmersonAve.com $1,299,000 Stephanie Younger Compass 310-499-2020

Sun 2-5 8033 Loyola 4/4 Stunning 2-story home $1,750,000 Robin Zacha Zacha Homes 310-293-3043

West Hollywood

Sun 2-5 717-719 N. Formosa Ave. 5/3 717FormosaAve.com $1,499,000 Stephanie Younger Compass 310-499-2020