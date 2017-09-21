Olga de Amaral @ Latin American Masters

Through Oct. 10

A veteran master of mixed media, Colombian artist Olga de Amaral transforms textiles into sculpture with the aid of gesso, fiber and precious metals.

Bergamot Station E-2, 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica.

(310) 829-4455; latinamericanmasters.com

“Tracking Magulandia,” “Domestic,” & “Recent Work” @ Craig Krull Gallery

Through Oct. 14

These coinciding exhibitions showcase the work of “Los Four” Chicano arts collective alum Gilbert “Magu” Luján, fellow “Los Four” member and his wife/muse Elsa Flores Almaraz, and recent pieces by ceramist and sculptor Dora De Larios.

Bergamot Station B-3, 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica. (310) 828-6410; craigkrullgallery.com

“I Come from Everywhere and Everywhere I Go” / “Yo Vengo de Todas Partes y Hacia Todas Partes Voy” @ Lois Lambert Gallery

Through Nov. 4

Cuban artists Alejandro Gómez Cangas, Maykel Linares, Darwin Estacio Martinez, Luis Rodriguez Noa (NOA), Adislen Reyes Pino and Eduardo Rubén for “a celebration without borders,” inspired by and named after the words of poet and revolutionary José Martí.

Bergamot Station E-3, 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica. (310) 829 6990; loislambertgallery.com

“Talking to Action: Art, Pedagogy and Activism in the Americas” @ Ben Maltz Gallery

Through Dec. 10

Otis College of Art and Design invites viewers to think about social art practices in this exhibition and bilingual publication that considers the transformative role environment and community has on the practice of contemporary art.

9045 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester. (310) 665-6800; otis.edu

“HOPE” @ ESMoA

Through Jan. 28

HOPE engages Cuban artists’ history and influence in the world of video art while also meditating on how the medium has helped filmmakers grapple with the contradictions of their country.

208 Main St., El Segundo. (424) 277-1020; esmoa.org

“Cuba Is” @ Annenberg Space for Photography

Through March 4

More than 120 photos make for a lush exploration of Cuban culture on the fringes. Subcultures like the brash, punk Frikis and the urban fashion of Chongas in Miami are just a few of the show’s focal points.

2000 Avenue of the Stars, Century City. (213) 403-4000; annenbergphotospace.org