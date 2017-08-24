Fiesta La Ballona is a global music festival celebrating 100 years of Culver City heritage

Culver City’s Fiesta La Ballona began as a way to celebrate the region’s early settlers. This year the three-day festival celebrates Culver City’s centennial as well as a host of world music and dance genres.

Jazz and swing band Corey and his Cohorts warm up for opening ceremonies on Friday, followed by a bevy of local teen bands including Eliza, The Nerts, Leaving London, Mediocre and Street Play from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday features dance traditions from south of the border and the South Pacific. Mexican heritage dance troupe Grupo Folklorico Macias performs at 1 p.m., and Ho’Aloha Polynesian Dancers perform at 4:30 p.m.

More cultural dance is presented on Sunday with Bulgarian heritage dance troupe Xorotroptiz taking to the stage at 12:45 p.m. and Capoeira demonstrations from the Brasil Brasil Cultural Center happening at 2:30 p.m.

The festival’s musical programming continues the international theme with music from Cuba, the British Isles and the American South presented throughout the weekend. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps perform blues at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, and Zydeco group (Louisianan Creole music) Crawdaddio performs at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Quitapenas and Orquesta Charangoa bring Cuban sounds to the stage at 11:45 a.m. and 3:15 p.m., respectively, on Sunday. And The Fenians close out the festival with Celtic rock at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Rock, hip-hop and ’90s pop tribute bands fill out the rest of the bill.

The end-of-summer festival also features carnival rides, games, a petting zoo, pony rides, a beer and wine garden, plus food trucks. Turns out it’s possible to experience the sights and sounds of many places in just three days.

— Christina Campodonico

Fiesta La Ballona happens from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 25 to 27) at Veterans Park, 4117 Overland Ave., Culver City. Free. Visit fiestalaballona.org.