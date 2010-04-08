A Playa del Rey sixth-grader has been selected as a winner in this year’s California Coastal Art and Poetry Contest.

The statewide contest, presented by the California Coastal Commission, is held for kindergarten through 12th grade students and drew 2,413 entries this year.

In the coastal art contest, Michelle Askar of Playa del Rey was chosen as the winner in the fourth through sixth grade category.

The winning art and poetry and the honorable mentions are viewable online at

www.coastforyou.org/.

The California Coastal Art and Poetry Contest encourages youth to reflect on the beauty and spirit of California’s beaches and ocean, in order to inspire a greater sense of appreciation and stewardship for these natural places, a program coordinator said.

The contest is held annually and all California students in kindergarten through the 12th grade are invited to participate.

Winners from each grade-level category in both art and poetry are awarded a $100 gift certificate to an art supply or book store. Each winner’s teacher receives a $40 gift certificate for educational materials.

All contest winners and honorable mentions will receive four tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, courtesy of the aquarium.

The deadline for the 2011 contest is January 31st. Information, www.coastforyou.org/, or (800) 262-7848.