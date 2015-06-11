Students at Beethoven Street Elementary School are learning to program computers — starting as early as kindergarten
By Gary Walker
The students’ tiny fingers navigate the keys of laptop computers as they try to make a digital frog jump with varying degrees of success. It’s the last week of school and they’re eager to try something new before summer vacation begins.
These students at Beethoven Street Elementary School in Mar Vista are playing a computer game, but in the process they are learning a skill that economists say may be crucial for their future: computer programming.
Beethoven is only the second public school in the Los Angeles Unified School District and the first on the Westside where children are learning how to code at the elementary level.
9 Dots, a Hollywood nonprofit that develops science and technology projects for students, has been advising Beethoven instructors since last year on how to implement coding into their curriculum.
“In the tech and engineering community, we saw that there were many communities that were underrepresented in tech fields due to the lack of early access to STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics] programs. We decided to start working with elementary schools with after-school programs first, and then we decided that we wanted to take a coding focus, so we started working with LAUSD schools last year,” said Josh Taylor, a computer science engineer and executive director of 9 Dots.
LAUSD Board member Steve Zimmer contacted Taylor and connected him with Beethoven Principal Althea Ford in 2013.
Students in third, fourth and fifth grade received lessons on coding this year, and 9 Dots plans to pass the reins to their teachers in August.
Kindergartners, first graders and second graders will begin to learn computer programming next year, albeit on a more limited basis.
On a recent visit to Beethoven, 22 second and third graders paid rapt attention as Ryan Baber, the director of Beethoven’s “Get Coding” initiative, took them through an exercise in which students employed previously learned functions in order to move digital frogs from one lily pad to another.
The students are learning Java script because it is compatible with most if not all computers, said Baber, who also works with 9 Dots.
Their regular teacher, Cordy Arthur, has seen the students grow more confident since they began learning how to code in January.
“I’ve noticed that they’re more willing to take certain kinds of risks — good risks — as they test their theories and ideas on how to find the answer. The kinds of questions that are being asked can be very complex and very confusing, so sometimes you have to take a risk and try to guess the answer,” Arthur said.
First grade teacher Angie Evans already has a variety of ideas for her students when school starts again in August. She plans to use games as well as interactive play that doesn’t always involve computers as a foundation for future coding activities.
One would be similar to the older class that moved the frogs, but the first graders would use pictures of animals and learn to move them manually using the same coding concepts.
“When they’re four to six years old, it’s a lot easier for them to see and understand concepts that are concrete,” Evans said.
Both Evans and Arthur see coding as an activity to help build critical thinking skills.
“I don’t think the way that we were going about critical thinking was always effective,” Evans said. “A lot of what they’re learning is through trial and error. [Coding] is a very active way of learning.”
Taylor says that training students to code helps to prepare them for high-wage jobs.
“That’s especially true in computer science. There’s a shortage of computer science majors right now, so there’s huge opportunity for someone with that kind of background to come in and have access to amazing high-paying and creative jobs,” he said.
Students aren’t the only ones that are looking forward to more coding fun next year.
“I’m excited. Coding is a lot more engaging than just teaching addition and subtraction,” Evans said.
gary@argonautnews.com
Beethoven is an amazing school! My son was very excited to learn coding this year and his teacher, Corby Arthur, was just beyond amazing! I
I hope I’m not too late to ad my two cents here. Children 4-6 years old are just learning to tie there own shoes, and grasp little things like what is push, vs. pull. Beethoven is not a good school. My kids have been going there for 5 years and trust me on this: I hope a charter takes over it. I don’t like charters but Beethoven has been pressing our kids too much lately. A charter has been coming to try and take up space. I hope they do as Beethoven has been grooming my kids to be workaholics.
My daughter has been going to Beethoven since Kinder and we love the school but my family disagrees with 9 dots explanation that coding is an effective way to develop critical thinking skills. There are my many ways to develop critical thinking skills. It just seems to me that ever since Google, and so called Silicon Beach has taken over the city, and exploited the land and it’s resources, there has been a mad fever to try and influence children about computing. The last thing on my families mind is whether or not we are great at Java Script. It’s just like when the television was invented, people got by just fine. Not everyone wants to learn computers. Some people would rather be working on their garden then being on Facebook or any kind of social media. We would rather re-seed or lawns, keep them green and healthy for our children to have a picnic on. I am sure that the seeds that 9 dots sows will not grow exactly as planned. Not as long as families like ours are around taking out what they’ve sown, and begin to grow a beautiful world for all families to live in. Computers are not the answer to a healthier pay check. Money can’t buy love or happiness.
I totally agree with Gabriel Martinez. I am also a Beethoven parent and I’m not to thrilled for my kids to learn “coding”. I just heard on the news that less people are using the internet than ever before. I was like, what, how did that happen? I wasn’t too surprised though. I think more parents are aware of the consequences the internet is having on their families and literally pulling the plug. I feel google, and the computer giants that have gained a foot hold in our schools is trying to convert our children into greedy “thinking” work slaves. I noticed their is a shortage of computer science majors. I think it has everything to do with parents fighting back, and getting their kids to focus on what’s important in life. And what we are seeing is more people using the internet much less these days. There is a nursing shortage, but I don’t see grade schools clamoring over nursing programs. Not everyone is going gaga over coding. I am one parent that pulls the plug. Good going Gabriel Martinez, haven’t met you yet, but I am sure your daughter is doing just fine without computers dominating her life.
Someone just told me that I received positive feedback regarding my post. I am happy to hear I moved at least one person. I truly do believe that if families don’t start fighting back against corporate giants, including tech giants like google, we soon will find ourselves totally dependent upon these greedy monsters. I don’t want my children or my great great grandchildren turned into greedy thinking globalist work slaves implanted with a computer chip in their head that brainwashes them. I think it is a human trait that we try our hardest to try and make life easier. I don’t pull out an app to find love, happiness, and peace of mind. You can’t make an app like that. The greedy forces at work here are saying Machine is better than the human spirit. And this is why my family fights back. The only thing this machine is doing is gentrifying Venice and Mar Vista, including surrounding areas, and putting more people out of work and creating more homelessness. I just think it’s silicon beach’s way of saying get with the apps, or get lost. Guess what, not everyone is getting all wired up as according to silicon worlds plan. Not everyone wants a digital stamp. I just fight for each day like it’s my last day on earth, and if you don’t know how that feels, then you must have to much free time in that big box house.