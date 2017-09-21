Road diet opponents are going all-in on bid to remove Bonin from office
By Gary Walker
Rhetoric surrounding the nascent recall campaign targeting L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin over traffic lane reductions in Mar Vista and Playa del Rey is already escalating, with recall proponents accusing Bonin of personal betrayal and Bonin’s camp accusing one of the recall’s organizers of peddling lies.
At the Sept. 14 Recall Bonin kickoff rally outside the Venice Grind Coffee Company — along the commercial stretch of Venice Boulevard where protected bicycle lanes have displaced one lane of vehicle traffic in each direction — recall organizers told an audience of about 25 people that traffic congestion from the road diet is the driving force behind their effort.
The group plans to file a letter with the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission so they can start collecting signatures for a recall petition as early as November. To trigger a recall election, they must gather about 27,000 signatures from voters in Bonin’s West L.A. council district (10% of total voter registration) over a period of 120 days.
Recall Bonin organizer Alexis Edelstein says they’ve already raised $40,000 and have opened a political action committee, Committee to Support the Recall of Mike Bonin, to raise more.
Bonin won reelection in March with 71% of the vote and estimates a recall election would cost taxpayers at least $500,000.
“To try and overturn the results of that election is unfair to the electorate and to the taxpayers of Los Angeles,” Bonin said.
Local business owners complain that traffic congestion from the road diet is having a deleterious impact on their bottom lines.
Demetrios Mavromichalis, who owns the Venice Grind and other Mar Vista businesses, has gone from hosting Bonin’s reelection headquarters to publicly condemning Bonin during last week’s rally. He initially backed new crosswalks, parklets and other pedestrian-friendly upgrades to Venice Boulevard as part of the city’s Great Streets project, but says he’s become disillusioned with the road diet — and with Bonin.
“It’s killing our neighborhoods and it’s killing our businesses,” Mavromichalis said. “I can’t take my business going down every day. Where’s Mike? He’s nowhere to be found.”
Mavromichalis said Bonin turned a deaf ear to his concerns and, in lieu of having a conversation, Bonin publicly accused the business owner of betraying him.
“I tried to go through the proper protocols with my councilman, and it’s gotten me nowhere. Now they call me a traitor. Mike, you betrayed me, you betrayed your whole community and everyone who voted for you,” Mavromichalis said.
Bonin denied accusing Mavromichalis of betrayal and expressed confidence that voters in his district know him and what he stands for.
“People know that I’ve been accessible and open with my constituents, who know that even if they disagree with me that I’m always willing to meet with them at farmers markets, in their homes, in my office and at community events,” Bonin said.
Edelstein, California Democratic Party Assembly District 62 delegate who founded Berniecrats of California, said during the rally that Bonin had refused to meet with him to discuss the Venice Boulevard road diet.
“Before I started this I reached out to Bonin and he refused to meet with me. He refused to meet with a lot of us,” Edelstein said.
Bonin said he offered to meet with Edelstein, and his office produced a July 15 email suggesting a July 24 lunch meeting. It reads, in part: “Alexis, great to meet you on Tuesday night. As I said, I would be happy to get together.”
Edelstein said he met Bonin at an open house in Mar Vista and Bonin gave him the cold shoulder.
“He didn’t really respond to my greeting. He was shaking angrily and just responded, ‘I saw your website,’” Edelstein said.
Bonin said Edelstein launched the recall effort two days after Bonin extended the lunch invitation, and at that point saw no reason to meet with him.
Local governance expert Robert Stern, who formerly headed the Center for Governmental Studies, said most attempts to recall lawmakers are unsuccessful because organizers don’t have the resources to get them on the ballot.
“If the recall qualifies for the ballot it has a pretty good chance of succeeding, but the hard part is getting enough signatures. It usually takes a lot of money, and most groups don’t have the resources to pay for the signature gatherers needed to make it to the ballot,” Stern said.
gary@argonautnews.com
Save
Councilmember Bonin’s road diets have cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars, and far more when including his working class constituents’ lost time and wages. Fixing these mistakes and paying out on likely legal settlements will cost at least tens of millions more. Now Mr. Bonin claims it’s unfair for taxpayers to pay a small fraction of these amounts for a recall election? His resignation would be the most fair solution. http://www.RecallBonin.com #RecallBonin
#1 he won with only 20% of all voters voting, nothing to brag about. #2 he has refused to meet with anyone, farmers market is not the place to conduct business #3 his minions have claimed they are only allowed to send 100 pieces of mail for outreach yet everyone in MarVista is receiving propaganda full color glossy mailers. #4 he claims only AltRight is against him, that is so far from the truth. There are so many more, but I am confident you will hear it all
Bonin is virtually invisible in Venice, and has been for a while, but it’s so obvious that he doesn’t cared unless there’s money involved.
I encourage your readers to pick up a copy of the September 20th edition of the Palisades News. On the letters page, my brother Eric Preven and I respond to an allegation by Councilmember Bonin regarding an article we wrote about his road modification policies. In our response to Bonin’s allegation, we show that in his effort to discredit our article, Mr Bonin posted on Facebook a document he claimed was an engineering drawing for the Lincoln Boulevard Bridge Enhancement project. In fact, the document he posted is a long defunct 2010 drawing which has no meaningful connection to the Lincoln Bridge project as it stands. Why would an elected official make such a misleading representation to the public?
Every time I drive down Venice Blvd in Mar Vista, I experience how idiotic an idea the road diet is. I hope that Mike Bonin comes to his senses and backs away from this mistake, an action on his part that would undermine the very justified recall effort.
The following quote is very telling “hosting Bonin’s reelection headquarters to publicly condemning Bonin during last week’s rally. “. You don’t just go from advocate to opponent over nothing.
There are so many untruths in this article, I don’t even know where to start. Bonin does not engage with his constituents. At least not in Playa del Rey. He will not listen to any other views about how this road diet is not working.
Also, Bonin may have won 71% but the percentage of people that came out to vote was very very small. And had Bonin run on the road diets and increased development, he would not have won. He ran a deceptive campaign and refused to debate with his opponents.
Bonin continues to hide and have his poor field staff respond to emails at all hours of night with non-answers. This is a shameless article. Bonin WILL be recalled. No doubt about it.
Well Gary, I can congirm that Bonin, though he claims to be open to his constituents, only will meet with those who support his cause! His data is faulty, his comments are not truthful, and based on the numbers (3000+) that have signed my petition against his Great Streets Project on Venice Boulevard, he does NOT listen to what his constituents want. The petition in favor of his project numbers around 500. What does this tell you? What do most of the neighborhoods in his district have petitions against this road diet? The raw data we have collected and photographed versus the manipulated data he presents is most certainly controversial, to say the least. Yet Bonin refuses to tell the truth. Yes, he won with 71% of the vote, but only something like 71% of a 15% voter turnout that voted for him! That’s a winner pretty much by default! Even so, he won… But his misrepresentation to his constituents will be his demise. It may be costly to the taxpayers, but to the taxpayers, that’s a cost most of us are willing to pay to remove him! It’s definitely coming…RecallBonin.com!
Councilmember Bonin is not listening to his constituents and instead represents the interests of a small minority at the expense of the majority. It’s time for him to go.
I am now sitting in traffic.. a 15 minute commute is now 35minutes. 40minutes more a day. 20+ hours a month i am now sitting in my car, not with my family. Several occasions I’ve seen emergency vehicles sitting in traffic…. every minute doesnt seem to count when pushing an eco-commie agenda. Agenda 21.
Bonin is just a lackey for Garcetti. Ladot is using data from inaccurate sources to manipulate sata models to push their agenda.
Typical corrupt political maneuvering. How much did Bonin waste on this “road diet”.. without input from the community. They sold us a false narrative…
Mr. bonin is arrogant and despised. And he seems tomtske no.notice of it. While I am not confident of his recall, his attitude makes it more possible every day. His people are asleep at the switch and may regret these days when they had warning. Keep it up, Mike. Fuel to the fire.
Mike Bonin has failed to do his job with regard to the road diet in Mar Vista and Playa Del Rey. The overwhelming opposition to the lane reductions has been whitewashed by Bonin with platitudes about massive support while barely acknowledging any opposition. Now that most of the residents and businesses want the lanes restored, he has refused to respond to emails, polls and Neighborhood Council recommendations. Specifically the Westchester Playa Del Rey NC vote to return the lane configuration in Playa Del Rey to it’s original state, and then use the task force to make realistic recommendations. Nothing from Bonin. The best response was from his staff assistant Chad Molnar, who said that the Westchester Playa Del Rey NC was not representative of the people. Amazing. Bonin has not responded to 4 emails and two phone messages from me, which is not surprising, as that is his default mode to ignore opposition.
I have been reporting on Venice Neighborhood Council meetings for over a year. During that time, Bonin has not attended a single meeting, even as he has pushed controversial pet projects — including homeless storage a block from an elementary school — onto the community, ignoring all objections. In one glossy mailer to the community, Bonin labeled anyone who objected to his plans a “braying NIMBY”. He’s responsive to those who agree with him, period. This is not good government, and we deserve better. #recallbonin
These lane reductions have wreaked havoc on our (my family) daily commutes to school, to work, to music practice, to sports practice, etc. It has added a significant amount of time to get through Mar Vista, even when you avoid Venice Blvd itself. It would be obvious to anyone who actually has to drive through this area that lane reductions are not a good idea, not beneficial to the community and not working. Most situations like this can be understood by answering the question, “Who benefits economically from this action?” I do not know the answer to that question. We need to follow the money. Who possibly benefits from this arrangement?
I was one of the 71% who voted for Mr. Bonin – of course this was before the Road Diet. I now support the recall. The great streets initiative was launched in a shady manner without informing and gathering input from the vast majority of Mar Vista residents. If Bonin had said, “Hey we are taking 1/3 of your traffic lanes away” people would have been up in arms before, not after the fact. People are especially frustrated because we were duped. We were told about all the “Great Street” benefits like planters, murals, cross walks, and traffic lights. Additionally, there has been no DOT planning to deal with all the cut thru traffic that is making side streets unsafe. Squeezing out a traffic lane is not going to miraculously translate into putting a 1/3 of our commuters on bikes.
Be a pretty poor indictment of LA if a decent rep was recalled simply because they took away a lane for a few blocks to make a neighborhood district safer and less like a highway…
recall or not, the rabid car junkies have already embarrassed themselves…
It’s more than taking a lane away. Bonin has proven that he does not care to listen or represent the vast majority of his constituents on this matter. We have come up with many alternatives and shut down without so much as an opportunity to present. We have raw data and photographs that deeply contrast the data he has manipulated and falsely presented to his community. It is sooo much more!
Signed,
A rabid car junky who lives and works in the neighborhood!
only 40k people cast a ballot last election, that’s about 20% of the total voting population and Bonin only got half of those votes. If it were a 2 party race, Bonin would have lost in a runoff! He doesn’t listen, and he did NOT win any popular vote. He already admitted that everyone ‘outright hated’ the lane reconfiguration on Vista Del Mar, but he refuses to concede that ALL the reconfigurations are awful and create more traffic, more accidents and are killing businesses. If the Argonaut was a paper for Venice, it would publish truthful data and stories about Bonin’s complete absenteeism, wildly unpopular policies, sneaky tactics and shady politician ways. Him and the entire council are wildly overpaid too!
“Got traffic”? Is the implication really that we don’t currently have “traffic” and that the road diets are the primary cause of whatever minimal congestion we already have? Is the transportation status quo so great that we all have to gang together to prevent alternatives?
I suggest that opponents of the road reconfigurations, here and elsewhere, consider that there are really only a few options at this point in time: a) maintain / intensify the status quo, attempting to assign increasing amounts of finite public right-of-way space to the personal automobile, which is the most inefficient, in spatial and environmental terms, mode of transportation; b) develop physical transportation infrastructure alternatives, which _may or may not_ lessen traffic congestion, but which would almost definitely be beneficial in environmental, urban, and macro-economic terms; c) introduce policy mechanisms such as congestion pricing, which is the only method consistently proven to reduce traffic, and which also ensures that single occupancy vehicle users pay the true costs of their lifestyle choices. Which of these alternatives are the recall proponents favoring, and have they really thought through the medium and long term implications of their position?
Bonin only meets with his supporters (from what I can tell – about 6 nut-jobs) – he sends his minions to neighborhood council meetings that he is too cowardly to attend. He very well knows that had he sprung the “road diet” prior to the election he would have lost. Typical politician who claims to know what is best for others and by-god he’ll force it down our throats, for our own good, of course. When Bonin and Garcetti start riding their bikes to work and ditch the town cars, we can talk. Until then, #recallbonin #recallgarcetti
I understand the argument for safer streets, but if the increased car traffic doubles your commute time to work, I understand why people fight back. I know Playa Del Rey very well… I have friends in Playa Del Rey who now have to spend an extra 20-30 minutes per day on their commute because of the gridlock caused by going from two lanes to one (plus a bike lane) on Culver Blvd. There are also increased car accidents because of constant stop-and-go traffic on Culver Blvd. My friend Dan’s car just got totaled on Culver Blvd. when he was rear-ended by another driver. Most of the backlogged traffic on Culver Blvd. is caused because there’s now only one lane in PDR. Traffic goes from flowing to a standstill in an INSTANT, on the curvy part of Culver Bvld. that runs through the Ballona Wetlands, and drivers don’t have nearly enough time to react to the sudden WALL of traffic that pops out of nowhere.
A few weeks ago, I spent about 20 minutes in stop-and-go traffic in an Uber heading into PDR on a Saturday night. The drive used to take about 3 minutes. Check out the Defend Lower Playa del Rey! Facebook group…this debate has been going on for MONTHS. People that live in that area have almost zero access to public transit (there is one city bus that goes to PDR once every couple hours), and the percentage of bikers pales in comparison to the number of people who drive cars. Putting in a bike lane and eliminating a lane of traffic in this instance was a terrible decision.
I don’t have a car in L.A. either and use public transit all the time. I use my bicycle in North Hollywood every day. I’m all for bike lanes and traffic safety, but causing more gridlock doesn’t help anyone and makes the streets more dangerous, for both cyclists and drivers.
Wouldn’t it make more sense to, say, eliminate the parking lane (making it a bike lane) rather than one of the two traffic lanes? Or provide additional public transit options BEFORE eliminating traffic lanes? Now the city bus in PDR sits in the same traffic as everyone else, so this has also screwed up the commutes of people who use transit. It’s caused issues for business owners along Culver Blvd as well. The only people this has helped are a handful of cyclists, who get to cruise by while they inhale the exhaust of gridlocked cars every day.
Bonin must go he is useless.
Three lanes on Venice vs two is not going to solve Mar Vistas transportation problems, and I do remember all the way back to before the road diet was put in place. I usually commute and travel by bike, but that decision was made long before the new road configuration, because driving through the area (with three lanes!) was kind of miserable. (And it isn’t a lot different now in terms of transit time.) The realistic option is to provide functional alternatives which not only make people safer, but make them feel safer as well. That’s what this pilot project is about: providing real alternatives. The idea of a road diet and protected bike lanes didn’t come from thin air; the design is not without merit and lots of precedent. In and of itself, this short section of reconfigured road is only a small piece, but it is a start and a step in a good direction.
Without functional alternatives, the community is either committing to gridlock (with three lanes!) or hoping for negative growth. Come on people. There are aspects that should and need to be improved that will help traffic flow, help visibility, help pedestrian crossings, and better deal with buses. Detailed, specific, and accurate community feedback can help all of that. Angry whining is none of that. And repeal is not the answer unless you have a damn good idea to replace it with.
Also noteworthy (in response to previous comments), PDR’s changes have nothing to do with the Great Streets project and Venice Blvd. It’s an entirely different issue.
As for Venice Grind’s decrease in business, what can I say… they’ve got new competition in the area unrelated to the road diet, and in no other coffee shop have I been asked to sign a recall petition. Capitalism is a bitch.
Bonin got “71% of the vote” constituting 31,865 votes. However, there are approximately 284,000 people in CD11. So Bonin got 11% of all eligible votes. Bonin can manipulate the election data all he wants if it makes him feel good. But 89% or 252,000 people in CD11 didn’t vote for him and all they need is 27,000 signatures to initiate a recall. If I were Mike Bonin I would probably just add back the 2 lanes to keep my job.
Guess what folks? People can vote for a candidate and then decide that you are not acting in their best wishes and want to get rid of you. Get ready for a bumpy ride, Bonin. You do not represent your people you represent your agenda. Never a good plan when you are a politician.
You report Bonin’s angry statement, “To try and overturn the results of that election is unfair to the electorate and to the taxpayers of Los Angeles,” and I can only shake my head. Was it fair, Mike, to obtain what little support you got for your Great Streets Initiative without disclosing that 2 lanes of traffic would be eliminated, emergency vehicles would not be able to get through when minutes count, and that the fatalities you cited to justify this change did not occur on the stretch of Venice that you decided to convert to suit your political aspirations? Is it fair to the taxpayers that you keep producing glossy brochures perpetuating your lies while refusing to meet with a broad range of stakeholders to figure out how to meet ALL the taxpayers’ concerns? I don’t think so, Mike. This behavior is so at odds with who you used to be when you first came onto the scene–you’re acting like a champ who’s so afraid to lose his title that he won’t come off the ropes and shake hands.