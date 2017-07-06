Draconian traffic lane reductions in Playa del Rey and Mar Vista aren’t making neighborhoods any healthier or safer, they’re enabling the next tragedy
By John Russo, Jordanna Thigpen and Brooke Eaton
The authors are community organizers in Playa del Rey, Venice and Playa Vista affiliated with KeepLAMoving.com, formed in opposition to traffic lane reductions in Playa del Rey and Mar Vista.
In last week’s issue of The Argonaut, Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin justified his newly implemented “road diets” with an insulting diatribe about rich commuters from outside of our communities using our residential streets as highways. The truth is that Bonin’s “road diets” are wildly unpopular with his constituents and he refuses to admit it. He is replacing arterial lanes with bike lanes and parking on the premise that safety and commute times are mutually exclusive. Rather than objectively looking at facts, data and the numerous solutions that can truly make our streets safer, Bonin is misrepresenting details and using divisive rhetoric to force his personal ideals on us.
As part of the grassroots coalition fiercely opposing this injustice, we have a message for Councilman Bonin, which we bring from tens of thousands of residents of Playa del Rey, Playa Vista, Westchester, Venice, Marina del Rey, Culver City and Mar Vista: We are opposed to these road diets! We are the people who live with the increased congestion, increased pollution and longer commute times to and from work every day. It is our voices you refuse to acknowledge. It is our experiences you callously dismiss as hysterical and hyperbolic. You seem to have gone into hiding since implementing the changes, refusing to take calls from people who oppose your view. You even delete or block negative posts from your social media feeds. You send assistants to public events to take the flak, and ignore the fact that there are many less draconian ways for bikes, pedestrians and
cars to safely co-exist.
We challenge you to come to our neighborhoods and meet the patient who couldn’t make it to a critical doctor appointment, the hourly employee who lost her job, and the single mother who had to pay an extra $200 for childcare last week. Look them in the eyes and tell them they are having irrational emotional reactions to the new lane configurations. Come to Culver and Venice boulevards and talk to the business owners who’ve been trying to get a meeting with you. Listen as they say they may lose their businesses, their livelihoods, because sales are down as much as 25%, then tell them they are overstating the problem. Are you deaf to the impact you’ve had on hourly workers who use the affected streets? These individuals punch a clock and get paid for every minute at work. Their employers and coworkers depend on them being on time. How many people will lose their jobs because of your lane reductions?
And let’s not forget the most important users of these roads: first responders. Every second counts when police and fire departments drive to an emergency. Even seconds lost navigating the gridlock you’ve created can mean the difference between life and death. Why haven’t the lives that could be lost due to longer emergency response times been considered? And what gave you the right to essentially disable the Area G Tsunami Evacuation route?
Councilman, if you were really trying to prevent tragic deaths, such as the ones you have exploited over and over again in your communications, why didn’t you do something back in 2013? You visited Vista Del Mar then — two years before Naomi Larsen’s death — and identified it as a high-priority area for pedestrian safety improvements. You saw the LADOT proposal to install additional lighting and crosswalks, along with medians, barriers and “No Ped X-ing” signs. Still, you took no action. Repeated failures to follow traffic engineers’ recommendations put the city on the hook for $9.5 million. You now use Ms. Larsen’s death to justify your scheme, yet you wouldn’t testify at her lawsuit and face the family that lost their daughter as a result of the city’s negligence. Furthermore, the accidents you cite all took place at night (three out of four after midnight) on poorly lit roads without safe crosswalks. Your lane reductions would not have changed those conditions, which is why road diets are notably not among the DOT’s recommendations.
You say you want our streets to be safe. Yet on Culver alone we’ve counted 13 accidents in the past three weeks. Considering the six accidents per year
you cite to justify your plan, that’s shocking. How many more people must risk serious injury before you admit your “pilot program” is a failure? The sad fact is the “safety improvements” you have championed will not prevent the next tragedy. They’ve shortened the time until one happens again.
There are solutions that could go a long way toward improving safety and traffic flow for everyone. Your office and the DOT have been flooded with suggestions that include removing the parking on Vista Del Mar (there’s ample lot parking to assuage the California Coastal Commission), reducing the speed limits, adding lighted cross-walks, and installing green bike lanes on non-arterial roads. These are just some of the many low-cost improvements that can benefit all stakeholders.
You may envision a utopian future in which everyone rides bicycles everywhere. But that isn’t the reality of life for people with children, the elderly and the disabled, to mention just a few. L.A. doesn’t yet have the public transportation infrastructure to support the carless future you dream about. Mass transit is what your office should focus on, and we will stand with you if you do. We live and work on the Westside, and we know it is possible to meet the needs of commuters and enhance safety for pedestrians and bicyclists. Admit you made a mistake and restore our car lanes now. And restore our confidence in your judgment and leadership.
Thank you John Jordana and Brook.
LA used to have the red car, a reasonably efficient public transportation system-until very similar government officials dismantle that. Now they’re dismantling our roads.
This must end.
The Red Car was the most comprehensive system in the US – Pacific Electric Red Car In LA Covered 25 Percent More Mileage Than NYC’s Subway and it took us all the way from the valley out to Long Beach and the greedy bastards took it down.
I all honesty it needs to be noted – Los Angeles used to have a public transit system that covered about 25 percent more track mileage than New York City’s current subway system.
In its eco-heyday in 1945, LA had more than 900 hydro-electric Pacific Electric “Red Cars” that covered more than 1,100 miles, from Pasadena to downtown LA, Santa Moncia, Long Beach, Balboa and Santa Ana. It connected LA, Orange, Ventura, San Bernardino and Riverside counties. In comparison, New York City’s subway today covers 842 miles.
So how did the City of Angels end up with the most pitiful transit system of any major U.S. city? GOOD QUESTION!!!!
I wholeheartedly agree with the authors. Yes, please “restore our confidence in your judgement and leadership” and correct this massive mistake as soon as possible. I deeply regret my past support of Mike Bonin and Eric Garcetti. We have been betrayed.
Hyperbole run amok. I live in Playa Del Rey and use Culver Blvd during AM & PM rush hour every weekday. My commute times are unchanged.
Impossible, unless you’re heading southbound in the AM and northbound in the PM (you do realize the predominate rush hour traffic patterns are northbound in the AM and southbound in the PM, right?). My commute has increased 15 to 20 minutes on average each way of my commute…that’s over a half an hour each day idling in traffic in your lovely little burg of PDR. Bonin is stealing people’s lives. Think about it, 2.5 hours each week of additional commute time. That’s 130 hours a year…over 5 additional full days sitting in a car in traffic. The impact of his poor decision is staggering.
Can you let us in on your secret? That way we can all do what you do and this whole thing would just go away. Thanks in advance.
Not impossible & no secrets.
Sorry if your commute has gotten worse but mine simply hasn’t.
Never great but not worse
I leave “lower” PDR @ 7-7:15 AM headed for the 405 fwy and return around 5:30 PM and any difference in time has been negligible if at all since the ‘road diet’ was implemented.
Perhaps Waze can show you folks from the South Bay an alternative to the essence depleting PDR route
P.S. Sounds like some changes are going to made to address some concerns – hope it helps
The real test will be in August/September when schools resumes. Traffic on these streets is always significantly lighter when school is out.
Yes, please do enlighten us. We would much prefer being sensible, rather than hysterical, and do whatever it is that you do that leaves your commute times unchanged. Also, for those of us (like my husband and me) who sometimes have to travel to and from Playa several times a day for work, this is seriously damaging our lives. Although we have been homeowners and taxpayers in Playa del Rey for 23 years, we may have to move and uproot our entire family, thanks to this abusive change.
Good to know that my longer commutes are only in my imagination, along with everyone else I have spoken to. I will try to find the right drugs to snap me back to the apparent reality that I’m not actually spending more time in my car.
Mike Bonin is the perfect representation of the modern leftist politician. They could care less about what is actually good for their constituents, or what they want, all that matters is forcing others to accept an all powerful and all knowing government. I know many residents have emailed the city over the years for more lighting. The city doesn’t care. Pedestrian deaths are unimportant, unless they justify expansion of govt. and erosion of the rights of the people. This is why people get for voting straight Democrat here in LA. You get a former drug addict who has no clue as to what is good for the city he represents. Recall the SOB.
This is untrue. All streets are evacuation routes. This area is well past the zone.
Which patients have a longer commute? Do people living in Malibu need the Coast Highway expanded to 6 lanes?
The argument is flawed.
Yes, your commute time maybe longer. Think about moving closer to work.
Thanks for the advice John. I currently live 4.1 miles from my office…how much closer do you suggest I move?
“Think about moving closer to work.”
What an asinine comment.
I’ve lived off Venice Blvd for over 30 years.
LA is designed for cars and I don’t like 2 1/2 hours a week added to my commute for no reason.
How about you move to some Utopian bike society?
Perhaps a small village in the Netherlands would suit you better.
I am fascinated by commenters like “John” the are proponents of these changes. Can you just explain all the ways that these changes have benefited your life? I have not heard one person give me a logical/honest/true reason, not a single one, why these changes are for the better or how they have improved one single thing for anyone involved. I can list about a dozen reasons it’s worse for just about everyone involved: rush hour/gridlock times has about doubled both morning and evening, more pollution due to more idled vehicles, more accidents (a lot more), less business for area store fronts, road rage, waste of tax dollars, less time with family/at the gym/at work/etc. Why in the world are you in favor of these changes?
Thank you so much for standing up for the community. Councilman Bonin needs to respond to the swelling discontent concerning these changes. He imposed them on us without our input (100 allies out of 12,000 residents is not a democratic sampling) and now he is not listening to our critical assessments. My neighborhood is now more dangerous and polluted, and the drive time to work for all members of my family has increased by 15-30 minutes depending on the day. We have all written with suggestions to allow for the peaceful coexistence of bicycles and motor vehicles, and suggestions for safer crossings for pedestrians. We need changes in light signaling that could ease the congestion. The stretch of Culver between Nicholson and Jefferson is a mess. Cars can’t merge properly or turn and, as evidenced by the accidents, it is a danger to all who use it. Move the bike lanes to the north side of Culver so traffic can merge and so there is a dedicated lane for those heading to Jefferson!
Traffic collisions are the number one killer of children in Los Angeles. This is a public health crisis. Your commute does not take precedence over the lives of your fellow citizens. Do you protest when you have to take a few mintues to go through airport security? No, you do your part so that we can all be a little safer.
The number two killer of children is drownings, therefore if we follow Oren’s logic we should ban all kids from pools, bathtubs, Jacuzzis and the Pacific ocean. Kids will be required at all times to wear a plastic bubble surrounding them so they will never, ever ever, ever, ever be hurt .
PS Oren, I don’t go through “airport security” 2 or 3 times a day now do I? Now do your part by making analogies that actually make sense.
Well said John, Jordanna, and Brooke. No one can refute anything you’ve said. It’s the truth. Bonin remains in hiding.
Mr. Bonin, We don’t hate Bikes, We don’t want pedestrians to get hit by cars and We don’t want to move to justify your great streets nightmare. It is just about time or well past time to begin to think of the welfare of the business owner, working class and first responders, you know, those people that pay for all your ill conceived power trips.
There is no way not to see and experience that this drastic change is a stupid mess. If Bonin speaks of elitism then please explain why so many of the racer bicyclists come at you like locust screaming profanities if you are a smidgen in their way as they dangerously take over the roads? Is that not elitism?
My thoughts EXACTLY!! I am all for increased pedestrian safety and increased bicycle use for commuting, but the changes on Vista del Mar and Culver have not made it safer for either, and in fact, have created many more unsafe conditions (u-turns and creation of “new” lanes where they don’t exist). Not to mention, this traffic is a real thing. It’s absurd. Yes, there are other routes– but the traffic is way worse now THERE too! There is gridlock at all hours of the day through PDR and all those idling cars cant be good for air quality or business. Regional transit planning is important, and Mike Bonin made these changes with zero input from people in the community outside of PDR (and even there, with very little input). This pilot was a mistake and should be undone immediately.
Thank you for voicing the concern, the feedback and hope for the majority of the Playa del Rey community. We have so very few ways in and out of our town and we are now trapped. Quite simply, we have the ocean and we have LAX – not many ways around it. My commute has indeed increased – during “summer light” to up to 30 min the evening. Getting in and out of PDR is no longer an easy task. It can take upwards of 30 min to go to the marina in off times. It now averages 18 min to go 1.6 miles where it used to be 7 – 8 min. For those that tell me my commute has not change, I invite you to ride with me to the office.
Additionally, the change in roads has increased road rage as people fly through neighborhood streets that are not arterials with no regard for pedestrians, children or stop signs. The increased dangerous driving in the past month is astonishing. Accidents on Culver Blvd have increased greatly.
There were other ways to slow traffic. Many. If only the Councilman would take calls from ALL his constituents and not just those that agree with this, they would hear suggestions. We all want safe traffic. That has never been debatable. What is up for debate is that a small group of neighbors put this change on 12,000+ and expect us to just live with it. Pollution has increased. Traffic accidents have increased. Businesses are hurting. Nothing about this has made this neighborhood safer.
Great article. Thank you, guys. Well said.
Extremely well written and well said! Bravo for the research and work that went into your analysis of the the not-so-great-streets that are being forced on people who had ZERO opportunity to weigh in on the faulty “great streets” designs –where needed lanes are subtracted and where parallel parking is made unsafe (and sometimes impossible) placed away from the curb (how crazy is that?) — instead of “great streets” they should be called “second rate streets” or simply “dangerous streets” –which is exactly what they are.
We all want extra safety and I think most of us are willing to compromise a little to get it. Road diets are not the answer. The traffic doesn’t disappear. It diverts to surrounding communities. In the case of PdR, commenters on other threads note that Westchester Parkway is underutilized. That may be true, but then what? Lincoln and Sepulveda are jammed. We’re already dealing with LAX construction and Scattergood construction in Westchester, not to mention construction of several major high density residential projects. We shouldn’t also have to shoulder the burden of converting PdR to a beaucolic seaside community. Yesterday, I sat on Culver headed towards PdR and watched pissed off drivers coming the other direction way too aggressively as they left the restricted area. No, the PdR Road Diet does not adequately address the stated safety justifications, but it definitely messes everything up. Alternative ideas need to be explored.
I choose to live in PDR because I like the neighborhood, and the small community. I commute to Beverly Hills. I live on Pershing and it is now difficult to get out of my driveway in the mornings because of traffic backup. My commute time to Beverly Hills has increased by 10-15 minutes. Why is that necessary? If this is about safety, how many people have been killed or injured on Pershing or on Culver between Nicholson and Jefferson in the past 5 years? Why intentionally create traffic jams and make it more difficult for PDR residents to get to work? I am very unhappy with this change.I don’t think it was well thought out. I had a great deal of respect for Councilman Bonin. That has changed. I was hoping to get a chance to speak with him at the Westchester fourth of July parade, but he failed to show up for it. I think he knew how unpopular he is right now.
Very well done. I have not seen one honest, rational argument for these changes that makes sense. Here is a letter that I sent to many parties involved a few weeks ago.
1. I completely understand the need to make Vista del Mar (VDM) safer for all parties. While I don’t agree with the decision to change that stretch from north of Imperial along the ocean from 4 lanes to 2, that change at least seems to directly attempt to combat the safety issues along that stretch. I have a few great alternative options however for that stretch:
1a. Do not allow any street parking on the east side of VDM. Instead create three lanes of traffic while still keeping the free parking on the west side of the street. Of those three lanes, two of them should always be set aside for traffic heading north, and just the one for traffic south. 99% of the traffic congestion along that stretch is a result of northbound traffic, the south is never really an issue.
1b. Take away all parking on VDM and change the parking in the lots down on the beach to free parking. Maybe even go as far as build another free parking lot on the beach. I can’t imagine the lost parking revenue ever reaching the $9.5M it would cost for another settlement so that is how it can be justified.
1c. Create two more lanes of traffic by expanding VDM east into the post-apocalyptic neighborhood next to LAX. There is plenty of room there and I can’t imagine that area is environmentally protected for any reason. The cost, again, could be justified by avoiding another $9.5M settlement.
2. Honestly the change to VDM is a pretty good idea/start. And to get right to the point this being one lane for now until better options are available is not really posing much of a problem for the commuters. It’s really all about bottlenecks, and this stretch being one lane is not the limiting factor or bottleneck on the commute. It’s what has been changed north of this area, starting at Waterview. If that stretch from Waterview through PDR up to Jefferson was opened back up to two lanes I can almost guarantee you that traffic would smooth out and the outcry would all but go away. Changes to VDM are a must as it’s been a very dangerous stretch for years, I don’t think very many will argue that. But all other changes are what is causing this outcry.
3. The changes to everything north of Waterview as well as Pershing is only distributing the problem. There is honestly nothing that can be done to stop rush hour/gridlock though Play del Rey. There will always be traffic issues through that area during rush hours. Even if let’s say half the cars decide on alternative routes, that area will still be saturated with traffic. For example when I get into my car every morning the first thing I do is check my google maps app on my phone. If the traffic through Playa is red, dark red, or purple I usually look for a different route. If the traffic through Playa is light red/orange/yellow then I choose that route. And I’m sure there are thousands that have a similar strategy. So essentially traffic will always trend to red there no matter what changes are made.
4. Have you guys/girls tried a traffic model or simulation for these changes? Again, going back to my first point, I am fairly confident that keeping VDM one lane while opening the rest back to two lanes would have a very favorable outcome to traffic flow. This would make that VDM stretch safer while also helping traffic congestion.
5. Displacing any % of traffic in that area will then negatively affect other routes such as Sepulveda/Lincoln/405/etc. So that will have an even larger effect tens of thousands more.
If you check with the Coastal Commission you will find that it is next to impossible to either reduce the parking spaces available on VdM or widen the Asphalt that is VdM. Remember that the parking on the beach is operated by the county.
As for Surfridge (“the post-apocalyptic neighborhood next to LAX”) that is now a Butterfly preserve. The streets that cut through it were open to allow traffic to access Pershing, but were closed shortly after September 2001 due to fears of terrorism. A pity as it was a great place to take photos of aircraft. Terrorists now have to park at the In’N’Out where they can do their evil deeds while enjoying a Double-Double.
I completely agree here. As a local resident I personally feel that had Mike Bonin done anything in his first term to fix Vista Del Mar then a lot of these other “fixes” wouldn’t have been necessary. To see the way Mike is beating his chest now and being the self appointed safety savior of CD11 is beyond repulsive. There are things that needed to be done and were way beyond overdue! These changes have fixed nothing and only created MORE problems. It has made residential streets less safe with increased “cut-though” traffic. There are things now that need to be fixed or reverted back to fix this mess! I know many people that have reached out to Mike Bonin’s office about legit changes that would actually help and we get no responses. All we get from Mike is blaming of the South Bay commuters, bike lanes to no where, increased traffic on neighborhood streets, and dragging his heals to fix anything. A major flaw that could be fixed right away since they took away car lanes in favor of bike lanes, is to EXTEND LEFT TURN LANES. Not making these left turn lanes longer to accommodate more cars waiting has added to MOST of the congestion everyone is now stuck with it. This plan was rushed at the last minute to try to do “something before summer”. So thanks for nothing Mike! If you can’t (or are unwilling too) fix this mess then step aside!
The road diet is managing to not only STARVE the business in Playa Del Rey, but also the residents trying to get home for dinner who are now stuck in bumper to bumper traffic. This is ill conceived and in no way addresses the issues it is meant to. Great response.
Well written article. I live in Playa as well and know that NONE OF US support these changes. The random people above who have commented in support of the changes are clearly working for Mike Bonin. Sad day for Mr. Bonin that he will not be an adult and accept a bad plan with worse implementation. We are all willing to accept him with open arms if he admits wrong and makes necessary changes to eradicate the perpetual state of grid lock that he has turned our community into. Please continue your efforts to put signs up and all legal options against this change…I have hundreds of people in the community waiting for an opportunity to recall Mr. Bonin and/or support a class-action suit against the changes/his office. Let’s make things right again. If not, I can assure you that houses will be going up for sale in the near future.
Hot off the presses!!!!! From Mike Bonin!!!!!
Based on your input and the feedback of other neighbors in Playa del Rey, and on the recommendation of our traffic engineers who have vetted and analyzed the traffic data, LADOT is making an immediate change to the project that will address two of the biggest problems you have reported to us: gridlock on eastbound Culver Boulevard during the morning commute; and the abrupt and difficult transition from Nicholson Street onto Culver, which is causing additional congestion on Pershing Drive.
In order to address those issues, LADOT will restore a second eastbound lane on Culver Boulevard between Nicholson Street and Jefferson Boulevard, while keeping the new bike/walk lanes that run along the road. The additional lane will ease the morning commute, which is far more concentrated than the evening commute, and will make it easier and smoother to merge from Nicholson onto Culver. LADOT crews will restripe the lanes, and add bollards to both sides of the street to separate the driving lanes from the bike/walk lanes.
The restriping work on Culver Boulevard will begin tomorrow, and continue through Saturday and Sunday, in order to minimize the impact of construction on commuters during busier times of day. We’re doing this now because the feedback we received made it clear that there is widespread support for restoring a lane, and because we hope to have the improvement in place in time to make your morning drive next week easier and less stressful.
In addition to this important change, we are exploring a number of other suggestions to improve on issues that Playa del Rey neighbors have raised, including:
• Changing signal timing and turn lanes as people drive from Vista Del Mar to Culver and from Culver to Vista Del Mar, to help unclog that intersection and reduce congestion on both streets;
• Fixing the confusing transition from eastbound Culver onto Jefferson;
• Addressing concerns raised by the abrupt end of the bike lanes on Pershing;
Great article in the Argonaut. Totally agree with all that was said. Also, don’t forget the probable drop in property values of our homes. No one in their right mind would want to move to a neighborhood that they couldn’t get out of to go to work or take their kids to school. They will look elsewhere to live. We need a face to face town hall type meeting with Bonin ASAP! Call , email or drop by his office on Manchester near the library. Here is some info:
It’s not just that mike has implemented a bad idea it that his response to the overwhelming opposition has been dismissive, insulting and cowardly. Where have you been, Mike? Why aren’t you showing up to the farmers markets and council meetings? Why do you resort to calling those who oppose this as somehow being in favor of people dying? Why are you unwilling to have an honest debate and consider that people may have legitimate grievances. Why are you unwilling to hear them? Don’t forget that a constituent who disagrees with you is still a constituent. You’re supposed to REPRESENT all of us.
Mike is not around because this change is not about safety. It’s about forcing people out of their cars. Grady more traffic so that they can get more funding for public transportation projects.
Player Del Ray is only one of the many rows the diet program on the city’s table. The plan is to create gridlock everywhere.
The headline should probably read: Absolve People of Accountability and Personal Responsibility when they Get Frustrated and Don’t Like Something
Thanks for pointing out the fallacies that Mr. Bonin keeps making in his arguments. I wish he would engage more with the community members who disagree with him.
Bravo!
This response to Mike Bonin’s politically motivated op-ed and ham-handed project s both excellently written and true. Thanks for speaking out against this insane traffic disaster, which has pitted city against city for no other reason than Mike has encouraged that behavior and made the citizens of LA county choose “sides”. The project was a knee-jerk reaction to a lawsuit he could have avoided, it was not planned or communicated, and actually goes against DOT recommendations for safety. It factually doesn’t address the specific safety issues it set out to solve, and has directly and indirectly impacted the lives of tens of thousands of drivers ever day who use Vista del Mar, as well as those who use Sepulveda, Culver, Lincoln and the 405 as traffic was diverted. Bad idea, bad execution, bad communication.
The amount of opposition that has grown organically against Bonin’s bollards is interesting. He has finally picked a fight he cannot win and will lose support among those who viewed him as reasonable and hard working. His media persona has been challenged for the first time and his inability to admit he’s wrong and refuses to listen to residents who don’t want to sit in traffic all morning and all night is disturbing. When I first arrived in California in 1993 I took Venice to get to Century City and that took 45 minutes then. Last month I took at 5:45 AM Uber and it took me close to an hour to get to the Marriott downtown and most of the traffic was on Venice Blvd. Those who know me realize my commitment to bikes and biking. But you can’t expect white collar personnel who need to get to an office to bicycle to work. I work from a home office so I am spared the agony of a daily commute. As a member of the Venice Parking & Transportation Committee I sponsored a resolution that passed 3-0 to review this insane traffic change while demanding a Town Hall to address this regional policy that is strangling traffic west of the 405 Freeway.