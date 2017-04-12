Otis Kite Festival @ Santa Monica Pier

Thousands of kites fluttered through the air on Saturday during Otis College of Art and Design’s sixth annual Kite Festival, held on the beach adjacent to the Santa Monica Pier.

About 2,500 people attended the event, which featured 30 large-scale kites by 10 professional kite makers, sand castle art by Chris Crosson, STEM experiments by the L.A. County Public Library’s MakMo learning van, and tunes by solar-powered deejays the Sycons (see page 27 for more about them).

Otis gave out 1,200 kite-making kits and honored the life of Otis alum and Disney legend Tyrus Wong, who created the look of “Bambi” and had attended every Otis Kite Festival until passing away last December at the age of 106.

“His family was there and Otis presented a specially designed kite to his family. It was an emotional moment,” said Otis College of Art and Design Program Administrator Matt Tecle.

The college also offered a free shuttle to the beach for kids enrolled in various youth programs, from foster care groups to Boys & Girls Clubs.

“It’s part of Otis’ core and part of our culture to be socially responsible and to engage with the people around us,” said Tecle. “It’s a true community event.”

— Christina Campodonico

The Santa Monica Jaycees host their annual Peter Rabbit Day — including an egg hunt, egg dying and sack races — from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 15, at Douglas Park. facebook.com/SantaMonicaJaycees

Budding musicians with The School of Rock are giving free Saturday concerts on the Santa Monica Pier from 10:30 a.m. to noon April 15 through May 20. wakeupwiththewaves.com

The Activist Support Circle hosts a discussion with Santa Monica Mayor Ted Winterer from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 17, at UnUrban Café. facebook.com/activistsupportcircle

Sustainable architecture pioneer John Picard will be keynote speaker for the Santa Monica Chamber’s 2017 Sustainable Quality Awards on Thursday, April 20, at Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica. smchamber.org

Jazz and ragtime group The California Feetwarmers are the in-house band for Record Surplus’ April 22 celebration of National Record Store Day. recordsurplusla.com

The Santa Monica History Museum is showing a new exhibit on actress Shirley Temple, a Santa Monica native, through May 13. santamonicahistory.org