Odd Market Debuts @ Santa Monica Pier

It’s not a flea market. It’s not a farmers market. It’s the Odd Market, and last Saturday this festival-like pop-up bazaar of some 60 atypical vendors and three food trucks made its debut in the parking lot of the Santa Monica Pier.

“We’re sort of the Etsy of physical space. Stuff you’d typically see only in online shops, but we bring it here so you can actually touch it,” explains Odd Market founder Phillip Dane, who’s running similar events at the Autry Museum and the L.A. Equestrian Center.

The inaugural Santa Monica Odd Market featured everything from vintage vinyl, repurposed consumer goods and Day of the Dead art to gourmet pickles, handmade jewelry and clothing by independent local designers, with live music to set the mood and a special activity area just for kids.

Dane aims to make the Odd Market a monthly occurrence on the pier — each time with a different mix of vendors and indie rock bands — and already has plans to return on March 4, April 8, May 6 and June 3.

“We want it to be one of those fun, family-friendly things to do that is unique and different and constantly changing,” he says.

See theoddmarket.com for info.

— Joe Piasecki