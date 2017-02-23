Cupid’s Undie Run Los Angeles @ The Victorian

The day was all about fashion but the clothes were barely there at Cupid’s Undie Run Los Angeles.

The Feb. 11 Cupid Charities event asked runners to strip down to their underwear for a Valentine-themed fun run and party benefitting the Children’s Tumor Foundation, starting with a pre-game party at The Victorian.

Hot pink bras, scarlet tanks and pastel-colored tutus were popular choices among the ladies, and some body-confident guys and gals sported fire engine red “I take my pants off for charity” briefs. One runner even played cupid, wearing feathery angel wings.

Posing for group pictures in front of a red carpet step-and-repeat and a dance party added to the event’s buoyant vibe, with runners circling back to The Victorian to post-game with an earned open bar.

Local Undie Runners raised $33,246 toward finding a cure for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve tissue in the brain and spinal cord. Similar events last year in 36 cities raised $3.7 million for the cause, and this year the organization hopes to raise $4 million through 47 Undie Runs around the world.

Learn more about the event and the cause at cupidsundierun.org.

The city’s only intact “shotgun house,” now home to the Santa Monica Conservancy, will receive one of eight Los Angeles Conservancy 2017 Preservation Awards. laconservancy.org

Alison Bechdel discusses her graphic novel “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic,” this year’s Santa Monica Reads book, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Santa Monica Public Library. smpl.org

The Santa Monica Jaycees are hosting a February Friend Mixer from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at O+O Sicilian Kitchen & Bar. facebook.com/SantaMonicaJaycees

Congratulations to Santa Monica fifth-graders who’ll participate in Los Angeles County’s 47th annual Blue Ribbon Children’s Festival for the performing arts from Feb. 28 to March 1.

The Santa Monica Chamber is hosting a buffet-style networking breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at The Victorian. smchamber.com

Planned Parenthood is convening more than 100 restaurants for its annual Food Fair fundraiser on Thursday, March 2, at Barker Hangar. pplafoodfare.com

