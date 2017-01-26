At least 470,000 people swarmed the nation’s capital on Saturday to participate in the Women’s March on Washington, a historic demonstration of solidarity and strength among those who oppose anticipated federal policy shifts that would erode civil rights or demonize minority groups.

“The rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonized and threatened many of us,” event organizers wrote in

a call to action. “We join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore.”

Participation in the Women’s March on Washington was triple the attendance of Friday’s inauguration of President Donald Trump, according to crowd-counting experts who studied aerial photographs. Sister marches in more than 650 cities on Saturday drew as many as 2.9 million participants in America and more than 4.8 million around the world.

Linda Lucks, a longtime progressive activist and former president of the Venice Neighborhood Council, was one of many Westside women who attended the march.

“It was wall-to-wall people all in pink pussy hats,” said Lucks, referring to the cat-eared knit caps that became the first global fashion trend of 2017. “Being with so many women lifted the sadness and grief, and it gives me hope and a strong sense of solidarity, purpose and commitment to fight to defend our rights as women and for all people. We will not be moved.”