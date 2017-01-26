Hundreds of thousands of people flooded the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday for Women’s March Los Angeles, with participants denouncing the divisive rhetoric of the recent presidential election and pledging solidarity with groups who feel threatened by it.

Turnout was much larger than expected, with estimates ranging from 350,000 people all the way to 750,000 — so many that LAPD officers had to close down additional streets to accommodate the flood of marchers heading from Pershing Square to L.A. City Hall. The peaceful and at times even celebratory procession prompted not even one arrest, according to police.

Public figures who attended the march included Lisa Ling, Kerry Washington, Miley Cyrus, Regina Spektor, Jaime

Lee Curtis, Barbara Streisand and Jane Fonda as well as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, County Supervisor Janice Hahn and City Councilman Mike Bonin.

Mar Vista resident Sarah DeAratanha, 26, said she marched in support of diverse communities and progressive values.

“I’m here to support women. I’m here to support Muslim women and Jewish women and gay people and bi-people and everyone on the LGBTQ-plus spectrum,” she said. “I just feel in this day and age, my generation needs to step forward and fight against what’s going on in the world and to make sure future generations and us can grow up in a world that is just a better place.”

1. Hundreds of thousands of women, men and kids — as many as 750,000 people, according to organizers — flooded downtown streets on Saturday for Women’s March Los Angeles.

2. A group of young women gathered on the edge of the crowd near L.A. City Hall carrying messages of fierceness and kindness.

3. Marchers’ signs invoked the legacies of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Michelle Obama

and progressive movements past and present.

4. Participants fly a hand-painted parachute banner, one of the many acts of both artistic and political expression during the march.

5. A coordinated group of dancers dressed in white moved to a beat of their own through downtown.