Clean {aesthetic} hosts an art party fit for King’s Beach

Party like a local at Clean {aesthetic} on Saturday, when the Culver Boulevard surf and skate shop hosts its 2nd annual “Locals Only” party and art show — a celebration of creativity in and around Playa del Rey.

DJ Wquilliam spins rhythms from around the world to complement a display of original paintings, illustrations, photography, silkscreens and art prints from more than 20 artists — including prolific Westside muralist John Park and Westchester-based mixed media artist Mark Andrew Allen, whose collage style is familiar to patrons of Playa Provisions.

In addition to craft beer and free bites from Del Rey Deli, Clean {aesthetic} is also serving up new designs of its Playa del Rey-inspired streetwear and accessories, including some you can only get at the party.

— Christina Campodonico

“Locals Only” is from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Clean {aesthetic}, 323 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey. Free. Visit facebook.com/cleanaesthetic for updates.