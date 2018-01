Lane closures have returned to Vista Del Mar, but commuters can rest easy that they are temporary and have nothing to do with the defunct Playa del Rey road diet.

Heavy rains on Monday caused a serious crack in the roadway alongside the bluff, said L.A. County Department of Public Works spokesman Paul Gomez, prompting city officials to close the right southbound lane for repairs.

The city Bureau of Engineering expects work to continue until Friday, Jan. 12.