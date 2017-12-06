Westchester’s Le Petit Cirque heads to Norway for the Nobel Peace Prize Concert

By Christina Campodonico

The world is Le Petit Cirque’s stage. Based in a 10,000 square foot studio just minutes away from LAX, the highly-trained company of child prodigy circus artists has performed across the globe and raised nearly $5 million for charity in the process.

On Monday the troupe adds a new city to their collective passport: Oslo, Norway, where on Dec. 11 they’ll join host David Oyelowo, R&B star John Legend and some of Scandinavia’s top artists for the 24th annual Nobel Peace Prize Concert. The event honors this year’s Nobel Peace Prize laureate, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.

For this concert, Le Petit Cirque founder Nathalie Yves Gaulthier has repurposed a piece from the company’s repertoire that showcases the youth ensemble’s impressive talents while speaking to young people’s dreams for a better world.

Set to the song “Hero” by singer-songwriter/producer Heather Holley (who launched the music career of Christina Aguilera), the piece combines stilts, sign language, juggling, aerials, foot archery and a hundred helium balloons to illustrate messages of hope written by children from all over North America and collected by Le Petit Cirque for the performance.

“The next generation is well aware of what’s going on and they want to step up to the plate,” says Gaulthier.

Even for these seasoned youth performers, the weight of sharing a bill with international stars and maybe even meeting some Nobel Prize winners is just starting to sink in.

“They’re freaking out. I don’t think it hit them until they got their tour uniforms yesterday,” Gaulthier told The Argonaut last Thursday before the troupe set out for Norway.

“[But] they’re more focused on the piece and giving love and making the piece so beautiful,” she added.

The concert live streams at 10:45 a.m. PST on Monday (Dec. 11) on YouTube.