Thanksgiving charity events are under way at a number of facilities in the local area. There are opportunities to get involved as a volunteer with various groups at events taking place Wednesday through Saturday, November 23rd to 26th. Some groups are inviting families and members of the local community to join together for a Thanksgiving meal.

TURKEY FOR HOMELESS — One Incredible Family, Inc., a nonprofit organization that produces community service projects throughout the year, is seeking community participation in a Thanksgiving weekend homeless feeding event. Volunteers plan to prepare 1,525 Thanksgiving meals for the homeless from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 26th, at the Westchester Masonic Temple, 7726 Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey. The meals will then be delivered and served from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at homeless shelters and locations across Los Angeles, including the Bear Institute — House of Faith, Salvation Army Bell Shelter, Daybreak Shelter, Salvation Army Haven 1 and Haven 2 at the Veterans Administration in Westwood, L.A. Family Housing, PATH — People Assisting the Homeless (West Los Angeles and Downtown), Samoshel, Step Up On Second, Turning Point, and Upward Bound House.

Volunteers with vans, trucks and SUVs are sought for help with the deliveries of food on Saturday. On Friday, November 25th, volunteers are needed to help cook the whole turkeys.

One Incredible Family, Inc. has been operating for the past 12 years, often organizing charitable events around holiday times, working with the disenfranchised, the homeless, the elderly and children living with or affected by AIDS.

The group’s first Thanksgiving feeding event 12 years ago began with a mere 50 meals served.

Information, (310) 313-0123 ext. 1.

ST. JOSEPH CENTER THANKSGIVING — The local social service group St. Joseph Center plans a busy Thanksgiving week each year. A Thanksgiving meal for the homeless with turkey and trimmings is planned from 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, November 23rd, at the Bread and Roses CafÈ, 663 Rose Ave., Venice. Volunteers from the Calvary Christian Church in Pacific Palisades will serve the meals.

On Monday, November 21st, front office staff from the Los Angeles Clippers organization started off Thanksgiving festivities by serving turkey meals to homeless individuals and families at the Bread and Roses CafÈ.

That afternoon, Clippers basketball players passed out roughly 300 fresh turkeys, food baskets, clothing and books at St. Joseph Center’s temporary main service site, at 400 Pico Blvd. in Santa Monica.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, the National Charity League Ticktockers hosted a Thanksgiving party for children and families at St, Joseph Center’s Infant Toddler Development Center.

OPCC BOXED LUNCH — A free boxed Thanksgiving lunch of hot turkey and ham with traditional trimmings and pumpkin pie, will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, November 23rd, at OPCC, 1616 Seventh St., Santa Monica. OPCC provides shelter, showers and other services for low-income youths, adults and families. The center welcomes donations of food, clothing and personal hygiene items.

Information, (310) 450-4050.

ST. MONICA DINNER — The 26th annual Thanksgiving dinner will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 23rd, at St. Monica Catholic Church, 725 California Ave., Santa Monica.

“This is like a big open house for the community,” says St. Monica pastoral associate Delis Alejandro.

Guests will line up at the parish auditorium at Eighth Street and California Avenue for the free meal.

After dinner, each guest is given a coupon to get clothing from St. Monica’s thrift store.

A free shuttle will be available starting at 2:30 p.m. at the southwest corner of Rose and Fourth Avenues in Venice, next to the public storage facility near St. Joseph Center.

Donations of blankets and cold-weather gear such as raincoats and umbrellas are welcome.

Information, (310) 393-9287 ext. 331.

SANTA MONICA CIVIC — A free meal and community Thanksgiving celebration are planned from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, November 24th, at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, 1855 Main St., Santa Monica.

The celebration has been a yearly tradition since 1982.

The meal will be served inside the auditorium, and children’s activities will be set up outside on the auditorium grounds.

The event draws students, singles, seniors, low-income individuals and many families, according to organizers.

Free haircuts will also be offered beginning at 9 a.m.

Live bands provide holiday and religious music.

Donations of clothing, blankets and food are requested and volunteers are needed both on Thanksgiving and on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Information, (310) 394-3153.

BIBLE TABERNACLE — An annual free Thanksgiving turkey meal will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, November 24th, at the Bible Tabernacle, 1761 Washington Way, Venice. All are welcome.

Information, (310) 821-6116.

SENIOR THANKSGIVING — Back on Broadway Restaurant will partner with the City of Santa Monica and the Santa Monica Senior Recreation Center to host a Thanksgiving dinner for seniors ages 50 and older. Back on Broadway Restaurant is at 2024 Broadway, Santa Monica. Meal tickets are $2, and can be purchased in advance at the Santa Monica Senior Recreation Center, 1450 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica.

Mealtimes are 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and limited seating is available.

Information, (310) 458-8644.