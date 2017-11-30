Cristina Vane flavors SoCal stories with a powerful voice and a silver resonator guitar

Venice Beach may be a far cry from the Mississippi Delta — historically known as birthplace of the blues — but slide guitarist and singer Cristina Vane has the uncanny ability to make a SoCal story sound downright bluesy.

Since transplanting to Venice, Vane has toyed with the light and dark sides of Los Angeles in her particular blend of folk and blues, which she’s performed at the Abbot Kinney Festival and takes down to the boardwalk frequently. “The Driving Song” — Vane’s lonely, brooding meditation on the burdens of love — is set on a solo journey down the 10 Freeway at night. “Orange Grove Blues” from her latest album “Troubled Sleep” casts a dark and eerie shadow over agricultural California’s iconic orange groves with the haunting twang of her signature silver resonator guitar. And the music video for her EP single “Sending All My Love” turns a guitar-driven “long ride down the 405” reflecting on a past romance into a giddy, sun-dappled jaunt through Venice.

Vane plays a free show at Surfside Venice on Thursday (Dec. 7), with Venice country-folk singer and guitarist Lacey Kay Cowden opening. Cowden’s magnificent voice has also made a strong impression on the local music scene.

If you can’t make this gig, catch Vane during the annual Home for the Holidays Benefit Concert on Dec. 14 at Safe Place for Youth.

— Christina Campodonico

Cristina Vane and Lacey Kay Cowden play from 9 p.m. to midnight Thursday (Dec. 7) at Surfside Venice, 23 Windward Ave., Venice. Visit cristinavane.com or follow @cristinavanemusic on Instagram.