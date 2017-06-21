Tips and tricks for Westside extravagance on the cheap

The entertainment business can be feast or famine, so comedy writer Marilyn Anderson has learned a thing or two about saving a buck. In her new book “How to Live Like a Millionaire When You’re a Million Short,” she reveals a plethora of tips and tricks to live the Westside lifestyle on a tight budget.

Told through comical personal anecdotes, the book offers advice on affording everything from nightlife and traveling to designer clothing. It’s part consumer guide, part memoir.

Anderson, whose writing resume includes “Murphy Brown” and “FAME,” lived in Marina del Rey for 23 years before redevelopment and rising rents forced her to move a few miles east. She says the rent on her old apartment in Mariner’s Bay, now called The Wayfarer, has gone up by more than $1,700 a month.

“Places are changing,” Anderson says. “A lot of new restaurants have come in, and a lot of the old restaurants are gone.”

Still, she’s found a way to enjoy much of what this new Westside has to offer without breaking the bank.

Despite these changes, she has found a way to enjoy all that the city has to offer, without breaking the bank. If you’re looking for a fun night out, Anderson recommends the happy hours at Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Barbianca Local Kitchen in Marina del Rey. She also suggests checking out art openings, as well as the pay-what-you-can nights at Tim Robbins’ The Actors’ Gang Theater in Culver City.

Anderson also recommends the Jewish Women’s Council Thrift Shop in Mar Vista for great deals on furniture, and local charity silent auctions (such as the Venice Family Clinic’s Art Walk and Auction) for luxury items.

“As a single woman in L.A., I’ve managed to not only survive but thrive,” she says. “I’m a big believer in having fun and enjoying yourself wherever you go.”

— Molly Nolan

Anderson signs her book from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at Il Piccolo Verde, 140 S. Barrington Place, Brentwood. facebook.com/pg/HowToLiveLikeAMillionaire