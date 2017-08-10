Santa Monica scavenger hunt is ‘an escape from tech and reality’

Ever dream of being on “The Amazing Race?” On Saturday you can take a test run through a similar adventure — only without the long-distance travel and TV cameras.

Race/LA, a scavenger hunt and escape room challenge company inspired by “The Amazing Race,” is hosting a CityRace scavenger hunt on Saturday between Third Street Promenade and Santa Monica Pier. The race challenges participants to solve puzzles and clues in order to take photos of themselves in just the right places.

These events are designed to show people a different side of the city, rather than just the touristy spots, notes Race/LA’s Steph Sciortino.

“It’s a new perspective, rather than shopping at the pier,” she says.

Even though some of the clues may be difficult to solve, Sciortino warns against using your phone to solve every riddle. Instead, she encourages racers to use their noggins and disconnect from their devices for the three-hour challenge.

“It’s an escape from tech and reality,” she says.

— Christina Campodonico

CityRace Santa Monica starts at 10 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 11) at Tongva Park, 1615 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica. $40. Visit racela.com to sign up.