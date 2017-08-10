Officer kills armed man on Venice Boulevard following SMPD shootout with Ocean Park murder suspect

By Gary Walker

In a span of just two hours last Friday, local police exchanged gunfire with a murder suspect in Ocean Park and fatally shot an armed man inside a Venice Boulevard apartment. The incidents were not related, and no officers were hurt.

At 6:28 p.m. on Aug. 4, Santa Monica police responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting at Main and Strand streets, near the Santa Monica Community Garden parking lot. A gunshot wound victim found at the scene died shortly after he was transported to a local hospital, SMPD Lt. Saul Rodriguez said.

Officers in search of the fleeing gunman immediately cordoned off a two block radius from Hollister Street to Third Street, and witnesses alerted police after seeing a man matching the shooter’s description walking eastbound along Strand.

Rodriguez said the suspect, later identified as 46-year-old Christopher Charles Davis, pointed a gun at officers as they approached. Davis was wounded by gunfire and taken into custody after the ensuing shootout. Stray bullets struck a building and several cars, according to a KCAL 9 report.

Davis has been charged with murder, attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was arraigned Tuesday at the Airport Courthouse in Westchester and remains in custody in lieu of $2 million bail.

Friday night’s second officer-involved shooting, this one involving the LAPD, occurred at around 8:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 800 block of Venice Boulevard.

Officers responding to an apparent dispute between roommates were met outside by a woman who told them there was a man inside the home destroying property, and “that’s when the officer-involved shooting occurred,” LAPD Officer Liliana Preciado said.

“There were two shots fired followed by a scream,” a woman who heard the shooting told KTLA 5.

The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police recovered a rifle at the scene, Preciado said.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased, and the case has been transferred to the LAPD’s Force Investigations Division, which investigates all incidents involving the use of deadly force by an LAPD officer.