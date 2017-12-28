17 places to end 2017 on a festive note without crossing the 405 | By Carl Kozlowski

From the rollercoaster ride of the Trump transition to much of California erupting in flames, 2017 was not for the faint of heart. But hope springs eternal with every New Year’s Eve, and there should always be room in our lives to have fun with friends. We owe it to ourselves to celebrate the enormous potential of 2018.

Marina del Rey

Fireworks & Glow Party @ Burton Chace Park

The whole family can welcome 2018 from 7 p.m. to midnight with deejayed dance music, bubbles, face painting, a photo booth, giveaways, food trucks and 10-minute fireworks shows times to the New York ball drop at 9 p.m. and the stroke of midnight Pacific Standard Time. 13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey. Free. (424) 526-7900; mdrholidays.com

Midnight on the Marina @ Marina del Rey Hotel

Dance the night away to set lists by Deejays O, Eufoeni and Blacksheep and live tunes by the Yacht Club Scoundrels, with a champagne toast at midnight in full view of the Marina del Rey fireworks show. Cocktail attire. 13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey. $40 to $125. (310) 301-1000; eventbrite.com

Beachside New Year’s @ Jamaica Bay Inn

Indulge in holiday cocktails and special New Year’s Eve menu at Beachside Restaurant & Bar, with love music from 5 to 10 p.m., a midnight champagne toast and a ringside seat for the Marina del Rey fireworks shows. 13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey. (310) 301-1000; jamaicabayinn.com

Balloon Drop @ Tony P’s Dockside Grill

A low-maintenance New Year’s that’s no less boisterous than the rest, take New Year’s Eve at your own pace with party favors and a packed dance floor building to the fun of a midnight balloon shower. 4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey. $10, or no cover if you dine. (310) 823-4534; tonyps.com

New Year’s Eve Countdown @ Whiskey Red’s

An extensive buffet dinner featuring beef tenderloin, a seafood raw bar and porchetta with rack of lamb leads to dancing, champagne and some of the very best views of the Marina fireworks. 13813 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey. $75 to $95. (310) 823-4522; eventbrite.com

Santa Monica

Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Ball @ 1212 Santa Monica

Ring in the New Year in high style with a live performance by the Big Lucky Band, DJ Frankie, hosted hors d’oeuvres, Prohibition-style cocktails, champagne toast, a photo booth, party favors, a midnight countdown and more at 1212 Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica. $40 to $60. (310) 576-9996; eventbrite.com.

Santa Monica NYE Pub Crawl @ Circle Bar

Kick off the year with a fun crawl through several of Santa Monica’s top bars, starting at Circle Bar (2926 Main St.) or Barney’s Beanery (1351 3rd St.) Check-in between 6 and 10 p.m. at either location to receive a list of crawl locations and their drink specials for the evening. $25 to $119; (310) 450-0508; eventbrite.com

New Year’s Eve Bash @ West End

Start 2018 with champagne, celebrity guest appearances, dancing, dancing and more dancing at one of the Westside’s most popular nightspots. 1301 Fifth St., Santa Monica. $45 to $150. (310) 451-2221; eventbrite.com

The Toledo Show @ Harvelle’s Santa Monica

Acclaimed choreographer and jazzman-singer extraordinaire Toledo has built an impressive track record as one of the longest-running shows in Los Angeles with this mix of horns, bass lines, choreography and killer instrumentation. This special show features complimentary noise makers and champagne at midnight. 1432 4th St., Santa Monica. $25. (310) 395-1676; santamonica.harvelles.com

Last Day of 2017 @ Hotel Shangri-La

Bring 2018 to life in style with the New Year’s Eve dinner and a countdown party under the stars at the only rooftop bar in Santa Monica. The rooftop party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. includes a four-hour bar package, deejays, live entertainment and a champagne toast at midnight. 1301 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica. $80. (310) 394-2791; eventbrite.com

New Year’s Eve @ The Room

A hideaway lounge featuring classic libations in a swanky, dark setting with cozy booths & regular DJs, this club’s New Year’s Eve party starts at 9 p.m. at 1325 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica. $30 until 9:30 p.m., $40 after. (866) 687-4499; theroomsm.com

Venice

DJ BU$R1D3R + Mr. Numberonederful @ James’ Beach

Check out two of Venice’s top deejays and dance the remainder of 2017 away at this classic locals’ nightspot just a half a block from the beach. 80 N. Venice Blvd., Venice. $75+. (310) 623-5396; jamesbeach.com

DJ Sean Q @ Surfside Venice

Bartenders Lilo and Dakota pour the last drinks of 2017 as DJ Sean Q drops the

first beats of a brand new year. Everyone gets party favors. 23 Windward Ave., Venice. No cover. (424)256-7894; surfsidevenice com

DJ Anthony Valadez @ Townhouse & Del Monte Speakeasy

Ring in the New Year at the oldest (and quite possibly the coolest) bar in Venice, with two floors of party-pleasing music by Deejays Anthony Valdez and Vinyl Don. Party favors and midnight champagne toast included. 52 Windward Ave., Venice. $20. (310) 392-4040; townhouse-venice.com

Westchester & Del Rey

Mariachi Dinner Show @ Casa Sanchez

Mariachi Voces de Mexico de Raúl Sanchez and the Yari More Latin Band lead a music extravaganza to complement a special New Year’s Eve menu. Early birds can catch a 6 p.m. get a mariachi show, with the big celebration starting at 9 p.m. 4500 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey. $85 to $125. (310) 397-9999; casa-sanchez.com

New Year’s Eve @ Melody Bar & Grill

This bar’s been around since 1952 but hanging here never gets old — especially on New Year’s Eve, when deejays and local musicians keep the place kickin’ while the bar keeps the colorful cocktails flowing. 9132 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester. No cover. (310) 670-1994; melodylax.com

New Year’s Eve Family Party @ Dave & Buster’s

A year like 2017 makes you want to cling tighter than ever to family, and this is the place for dancing, giveaways and games for the young and young at heart from 5 to 8 p.m. Dave & Buster’s is at HHLA, 6081 Center Drive, Westchester. $29. (310) 846-9950; dnb.ticketbud.com/Westchester-nye-2018.