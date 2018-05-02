A quick and dirty who’s who among local contests in the June 5 primary election

33rd Congressional District

Ted Lieu (D): With his tweet-for-tat condemnations of the Trump administration, Lieu is a rising star among progressive Democrats in

the House of Representatives. The former state legislator and Air Force Reserves colonel has a campaign

war chest of $1.35 million and is seeking his third term.

Emory Rodgers (D): This Culver City activist with no reported fundraising is trying to run a campaign to the political left of Lieu, calling for “the end of corporate personhood and the establishment of a human rights amendment.”

Dr. Kenneth Wright (R): An accomplished Westside pediatric eye surgeon, Wright has raised $37,076 to challenge Lieu, whom he calls a “career politician whose policies do not promote and protect America.”

37th Congressional District

Karen Bass (D): The former California Assembly speaker and four-term congressional incumbent has been a frequent Trump administration critic, especially on issues related to immigration, women and minorities. Locally, she’s taken an active role on FAA flight path legislation. Her campaign has raised more than $440,000.

Ron Bassilian (R): A Culver City resident, IT specialist and graphic novel author, Bassilian is a former Democrat who switched parties after Trump’s victory and is running to support the military, immigration reform, and new approaches to climate change. As of April 1, he’d raised and spent about $2,200.

43rd Congressional District

Maxine Waters (D): “Auntie Maxine” has achieved national name recognition among a new generation of supporters in the Trump era (she’s calling for his impeachment), while remaining a staunch ally for Westchester and Playa del Rey residents in opposing LAX expansion. Her campaign has raised more than $539,000.

Frank DeMartini (R): A film producer whose campaign has raised about $30,000, he wants “to bring jobs and happiness to the people of the district,” and would change the Affordable Care Act by “opening up the insurance market on a nationwide basis.” He accuses Waters of being in the pocket of teachers’ unions.

Edwin Duterte (R): An investment advisor who has raised over $16,000, he wants to “move the pro-life message forward” and advocates zero-based budgeting, repealing the Affordable Care Act, involving the private sector in public education, protecting gun rights, controlling immigration and making English the nation’s official language.

Omar Navarro (R): A Torrance small business owner who also challenged Waters in 2016, Navarro has raised more than $210,000 with the help of conservative political guru and Trump ally Roger Stone. He wants to slash business regulations, cut taxes and limit abortion to cases of rape, incest or when the mother’s life is in danger.

Miguel Angel Zuñiga (G): A former Bernie Sanders delegate, Zuñiga says he quit the Democratic Party and joined the Greens after Sanders’ defeat due to what he calls “election fraud.” He has not reported any fundraising but is campaigning on homelessness prevention and single-payer health care.

26th State Senate District

Ben Allen (D): The Santa Monica school board president turned state senator four years ago led the charge to eliminate “personal exemptions” for vaccinating school-age children and has championed educational and environmental causes. As of April 21, Allen had raised more than $750,000 to defend his seat.

Baron Bruno (I): A real estate agent in Marina del Rey running as an independent, Bruno ran against Assemblywoman Autumn Burke two years ago as a Libertarian. His priorities include public health and safety, job creation and investigating waste, fraud and abuse. He hasn’t reported any fundraising.

Mark Matthew Herd (L): The founder of the Venice Beach Libertarian Club and a four-term member of the Westwood Neighborhood Council, Herd opposes the state gas tax and accuses Allen of implementing “forced vaccinations.” He also hasn’t reported any fundraising.

30th State Senate District

Holly Mitchell (D): The progressive incumbent is unopposed in seeking a second term representing a district that includes Mar Vista, Culver City and Palms. She’s working on criminal justice and foster care system reforms.

50th Assembly District

Richard Bloom (D): A family law attorney who spent more than a dozen years on the Santa Monica City Council before his election to state office in 2012, Bloom is running unopposed and has recently focused his legislative efforts on the state’s housing affordability crisis.

54th Assembly District

Sydney Kamlager (D): The former L.A. Community College District board president and Mitchell rep won an April 3 special election to fill this empty seat, and is now running to retain it. She’s raised more than $575,000, as of April 21.

Steve Dunwoody (D): The veterans nonprofit executive and former Air National Guardsman has raised $23,000 and earned the backing of Bernie Sanders’ “Our Revolution” political action group. Achieving

100% renewable energy and single-payer health care are among his top policy issues.

Breon Dupree Hollie (D): The 23-year-old entrepreneur is running on a campaign to stimulate economic development through real estate and business programs, tackle the homelessness crisis, and create “job opportunities for all.” He hasn’t reported any fundraising.

Tepring Michelle Piquado (D): A policy scientist with the Rand Corp. in Santa Monica, she came in second to Kamlager in the special election and is mounting a rematch with $152,000 in reported fundraising. Her priorities include the affordability of housing and health care, as well as education and climate change.

Glen Ratcliffe (R): A small business owner who grew up locally, he has a quality of life agenda focused on cutting taxes and reducing regulations on business, and ending what he calls “senseless, out of control development.”

62nd Assembly District

Autumn Burke (D): Seeking a third term representing a district that includes Marina del Rey, Playa Vista, Playa del Rey, Mar Vista, Westchester and Venice, she has focused on economic development, environmental protection and alleviating child poverty. She’s raised $455,000, as of April 21.

Al Hernandez (R): This small business owner labels himself a NIMBY and opposes local road diets, the statewide gas tax and high-speed rail spending. Hernandez attended St. Anastasia and Loyola Village elementary schools, St. Bernard’s High School and Loyola Marymount University. He hasn’t reported any fundraising.

Doug Kriegel: A local broadcast economics reporter who ran for this seat in 2014 and the Assembly in 2016, he is an advocate for campaign finance reform and is running on a $15,000 loan to his own campaign.

Micheál O’Leary: A two-term Culver City Council member and formerly the owner of the Irish pub Joxer Daly’s, he’s raised nearly $55,000 as of April 21 and promises “an end to the era of financial mismanagement at the state level” on the board if elected.

Cheryl Turner: A tax attorney, trial lawyer and board member of the nonprofit FAME Santa Monica Redevelopment Corporation, Turner has served on various state and municipal boards and is a member of the California State Bar’s Taxation Section. She’s raised $20,000 so far.

Tony Vazquez: A member of the Santa Monica City Council, Vasquez recently came under public scrutiny after his wife voted for school board contracts benefitting his clients. He says roles on the council’s audit committee, Independent Cities Association and numerous local boardrooms prove “I know how to get things done.” With $76,000 so far, he leads the pack in fundraising.

Los Angeles County Sheriff

Jim McDonnell: Elected as a reformer in 2014 after the Lee Baca corruption scandal, the former Long Beach police chief and second in charge to LAPD Chief William Bratton has quietly raised more than $330,000 in his bid for a

second term.

Robert Lindsey: A former Sheriff’s commandeer, Lindsey says McDonnell has handcuffed deputies by handing out unjust disciplinary actions and “ruling by fear.” He’s raised $219,276 as of April 26.

Lt. Alex Villanueva: A 32-year department veteran with the rank of lieutenant, Villanueva is challenging McDonnell over “a lack of leadership” and low morale within the department, saying reform hasn’t gone far enough. He’s reported $25,000 in fundraising.

Los Angeles County Supervisor

Shelia Kuehl: An outspoken advocate for homeless services, creation of affordable housing and revamping the county’s foster care system, the former state legislator is seeking a second four-year term serving a district that includes Venice, Mar Vista and Santa Monica. She had raised $55,000 as of April 26.

Daniel Glaser: A real estate agent who has raised $8,100 to challenge Kuehl, he aspires to “spread the social justice that is lacking in America and to take it back from the greedy corporations and individuals who have been running it for the past decade.”

Eric Preven: A long-vocal local government critic and watchdog, he also ran for the seat in 2014 and cites the growing crisis of homelessness as his reason for seeking the office again. He so far hasn’t reported any campaign fundraising.