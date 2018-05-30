Compiled by Christina Campodonico

It’s that time of year again — when Venice Pride takes the lead in celebrating the Westside’s LGBTQ+ community. From fun parties to flag-raisings, there’s plenty to do this weekend to celebrate Pride. Visit venicepride.org for full event details.

Friday, June 1

United We Pride Flag Raising @ Windward Plaza 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Venice Pride kicks off with a raising of the world’s largest free-flying rainbow flag and a performance by the TransChorus of Los Angeles. Venice is the first among a worldwide tour of LGBT pride celebrations to host the record-breaking flag. Free. 1 Windward Ave., Venice.

Saturday, June 2

Beach, Please! Big Beach Clean Up @ Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower 8:30 to 11 a.m.

Convene at the Venice Skate Park and the end of Brooks Avenue in the a.m. to help Heal the Bay and Venice Pride make the beach a little less trashy. Fabulous prizes go to the best dressed drag queen and to the person who collects the most trash. Bring a bucket and make sure to register at venicepride.org ahead of time. 900 Ocean Front Walk, Venice.

Queens of the Caribbean Pride Party Brunch @ The Anchor 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Stop by for the official Venice Pride brunch party, featuring $12 bottomless mimosas, $1 oysters and a $30 brunch offering lobster rolls, a lobster benedict, a grilled shrimp cobb salad or vegan options for those who prefer to go fish-less. 235 Main St., Venice.

Venice Pride Sign Lighting + Block Party @ The Venice Sign · 4 to 10 p.m.

The Westside’s rainbow renaissance takes over Windward Plaza for a block party bash welcoming all. Expect food trucks and pride partners sharing their causes and wares to line Windward as deejays spin beats. The Venice Sign lights up in the colors of pride and a surprise Grammy-winning musical artist takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. Free. 99 Windward Ave., Venice.

Queer As Funk @ The Townhouse & Del Monte Speakeasy 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Puscie Jones Revue (that’s short for Pursuit of the Uninhibited and Stimulated Core Inside of Everyone) brings their 1970s-inspired soul and funk music to a night celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and benefitting Venice Pride. $10. 52 Windward Ave., Venice.

Gaywatch @ The Birdcage 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Beach boys, babes, butches and more are all invited to boogie on the dance floor during this beach-themed after party in support of Venice Pride. $10. 2640 Main St., Santa Monica.

Dogtown ‘N’ Dirty @ Canal Club 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

DJ LiquorBox gets the dance floor going for your inner skater or surfer. $10. 2025 Pacific Ave., Venice.

Sunday, June 3

Lady Gays @ The Venice Whaler Noon to 8 p.m.

Close out the weekend with a Sunday Funday event celebrating the ladies of the LGBTQ+ community and everyone who supports them. Deejays spin as guest sip wines, cocktails and brews on a beachside patio. 10 Washington Blvd., Venice. RSVP at venicepride.org.