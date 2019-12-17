Photos by VenicePaparazzi.com

“Kids Make Holidays Bright” was the theme of last Saturday’s 57th annual Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade, with the young and young at heart making the evening merry and bright.

Under a clear evening sky, school-aged children riding the grand marshal yacht sang “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to get the parade going on a high note. Back on shore, kids took turns singing festive holiday tunes with the announcers at Burton Chace Park.

Boaters riffed on the theme with homages to holiday children’s classics including Morning Dew as the “Islander of Misfit Toys” and the Pacific Mariners Yacht Club staging a nautical version of “The Polar Express,” with the Pau Hanna as the engine towing five themed dinghy train compartments. Ellis Island II hosted a costumed “Slumber Party,” and the Women’s Sailing Association of Santa Monica Bay threw a pajama party aboard Harmony.

This year’s parade featured 60 official entries, including 24 first-time participants.

— Christina Campodonico

THE WINNERS

Best Overall: Pau Hanna, Pacific Mariners Yacht Club / Tom Norris

Best Power: Love the Journey, Rick &Julie Kulis

Best Sail: Ellis Island II, Peter Ellis & Colin Kastne

Best Yacht Club: El Patron, Marina Yacht Club

Best Individual: Weekend Hooker, Bruce & Nik Taguchi

Best Organization: Harmony, Women’s Sailing Association of Santa Monica Bay

Best Charter: Tiki Too, Tiki Mermaid Exotic Yacht Charters

1st Place, Theme: Morning Dew, David & Renee Raymond

2nd Place, Theme: Jambo, Jamie Gull

1st Place, Music: Reyna Del Mar, Manny & Angie Reyna

2nd Place, Music: Boundless, Susan Lord

1st Place, Spirit: Seahorse, Robert Knox

2nd Place, Spirit: Katrina, Dennis Decoste

1st Place, Band: Phish Tales, John S. Reese

2nd Place, Band: Lolita, Patrick Dwyer

1st Place, Lights: Francesca, Christina Amoroso

2nd Place, Lights: Eliza, Gregg Beytin

1st Place, Animation: Trinity, Perry Karidis

2nd Place, Animation: Primal, Ron Rosegard

THE JUDGES

Karen Greenberg, organizer of the South Bay Sunrise Rotary Club Beer & Wine Festival; Jane Gross, senior VP of on-air promotions for Crown Media Family Network (including the Hallmark Channel); Alison Hurst, founder and executive director of Safe Place for Youth; Elvin Moon, a construction management entrepreneur who serves on the Los Angeles County Regional Planning Commission; Pat Reynolds, editor and publisher of boating magazine The Mariner; and Valeria C. Velasco, an estate planning attorney and Westchester Rotary Club member who serves on the Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners.