Marina del Rey

Marina Spooktacular @ Burton Chace Park

Oct. 26 & 27; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors puts on two days of Halloween mayhem with activities for souls of all ages. Witches and wizards 13 and up may enjoy stepping aboard a haunted Halloween tall ship for close-up encounters with zombie pirates after dark. (Expect friendlier pirates to say, “Ahoy!” during day tours.) The park comes alive with traditional Aztec and folklorico dances, airbrush face painting, escape rooms, roaming entertainers in the afternoon and spookier shows in the evening. An epic magic show featuring an escape artist, mind-reading and haunting illusions happens at 7:30 p.m. both nights.

13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey | free | beaches.lacounty.gov/halloween

Haunted Halloween Dance Cruise

Thursday, Oct. 31; 8 p.m.

Spend a spooky SoCal night on the water with a few hundred like-minded souls. For All Hallows Eve luxury Hornblower yacht the Entertainer transforms into

The Haunted Blood Vessel, throwing

a deejayed dance party on multiple

decks, with a cash bar and a groovy costume contest for Spookiest, Scariest, Sexiest and Funniest costumes. Channel your inner dance animal to have a howlin’ good time.

Boarding begins at 8:10 p.m. sharp from Fisherman’s Village, 13755 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey | $15 to $20 via goldstar.com, or $29+ via vipnightlife.com

Santa Monica

Spooky Sunset Swim @ Annenberg Community Beach House

Friday, Oct. 25; 6 to 9 p.m.

Adults, it’s your time to feel like a kid again! Souls 18 and over can enjoy treats (no tricks), floats and a little night music during a twilight swim.

415 Pacific Coast Hwy., Santa Monica | $10, or $5 for seniors | annenbergbeachhouse.com

Rated R Horror Speakeasy @ Santa Monica Pier

Saturday, Oct. 26; 7 p.m.

The Roaring ’20s meets monster mayhem at this thrilling pop-up in the pier’s carousel building. After discovering the secret entrance, you’ll emerge into a horror fan’s paradise featuring a full bar, live entertainment and monstrously beautiful horror art by local artists and filmmakers. 21-plus.

Santa Monica Pier | $20 | ratedRspeakeasy.com

Haunted Hotel @ Viceroy Santa Monica

Saturday, Oct. 26; 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Find your soulmate at this blowout Halloween bash by matchmaking Three Day Rule featuring five bars, two dance floors, a psychic and one serious costume contest hosted by Eric Bigger of ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise.” Dress in your Halloween best to compete in the Sexiest, Scariest or Most Creative categories. Coupled spirits are welcome to attend, but single souls are highly encouraged to transverse L.A.’s hellish traffic to mix with eligible bachelors and bachelorettes in costume.

1819 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica | $30 to $85 | eventbrite.com

Spooky Splash @ Annenberg Community Beach House

Sunday, Oct. 27; noon to 5 p.m.

Little ghouls and goblins can get in on the Annenberg Beach House fun with a kid-friendly Spooky Splash transforming the pool deck into a spooktacular swamp with mini-carnival games and festive Halloween crafts. Keep the masks and Halloween costumes at home, but a black and orange swimming outfit could be apropos.

415 Pacific Coast Hwy., Santa Monica | $4 kids, $5 seniors, $10 adults | annenbergbeachhouse.com

Howloween Pet Parade & Costume Contest @ Pacific Street Dog Park

Sunday, Oct. 27; 3 to 6 p.m.

Have your mutt strut their stuff during this community parade and costume contest at 5 p.m. The top dogs in the Spookiest, Most Creative and Best Human/Pet Duo categories will be eligible for spooktacular prizes. Before the parade steps off, stop by local businesses to pick up clues for a scavenger hunt and to collect swag.

2100 Main St., Santa Monica | free | facebook.com/mainstreetsm

Dia de los Muertos @ Cayton Children’s Museum

Sunday, Oct. 27; noon to 7 p.m.

Explore the origins, traditions and rituals of this celebrated Mexican holiday with artist-designer Daniel González and the beautiful folk music and dance traditions of Son Jarocho with Conjunto Tencelomeh.

395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica | $14 advance | caytonmuseum.org/festivals

Halloween Festival @ Brentwood Country Mart

Oct. 27 & 31; 3 to 5 p.m.

Stop by this cute collection of bootiques and food stalls for a fun-filled afternoon featuring a kids’ costume contest, plenty of treats, prizes and a chance to guess the weight of a giant pumpkin! On Halloween, trick-or-treat from shop to shop.

225 26th St., Santa Monica | free | brentwoodcountrymart.com

Books and Cookies Spooktacular Halloween Bash

Sunday, Oct. 27; 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Mobile independent bookstore Books and Cookies brings a spooky-ish story time featuring creepy crafts, giveaways and a photo booth to Hatch Collective. Little bookworms are welcome to come in costume and encouraged to bring a book to donate to the Good+Foundation.

240 26th St., Santa Monica | $20 | facebook.com/BooksandCookies

All-You-Can-Carry Pumpkin Patch @ Downtown Santa Monica Farmers’ Market

Wednesday, Oct. 30; 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For $5 you can haul away as many pumpkins as you can carry from this farmers’ market patch. Bring cash and all your strength!

Arizona Avenue and Second Street,

Santa Monica | $5 | facebook.com/SantaMonicaFarmersMarkets

Shipwreck Cove @ Chez Jay’s

Thursday, Oct. 31; 4 p.m. to midnight

Dress up like a pirate (or whatever you want) and sip on devilishly good cocktails under the moonlight in Chez Jay’s new backyard patio. If the stars align (and your costume is awesome!), you may just win a $100 or $50 gift certificate to the restaurant.

1657 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica | no cover | facebook.com/ChezJays

Venice

Spooky Saturday @ Coeur d’Alene Elementary

Saturday, Oct. 26: noon to 5 p.m.

Go mad with “Monster Money” and enjoy wickedly wild inflatable rides, gory game booths, an eerie Halloween maze, an other-worldly petting zoo menagerie, pumpkin flinging and bowling, too. An assortment of carnival treats and raffle prizes await!

810 Coeur d’Alene Ave., Venice | free entry; ticket packages $25-plus | cdavenice.org

Dia de los Muertos @ SPARC

Sunday, Oct. 27; 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Celebrate Day of the Dead amid an array of intricate altars built by more than 100 UCLA students. Professor Martha Ramirez-Oropeza opens the festivities with an invocation ritual in Spanish, English and the ancient Aztec language Nahuatl that calls the spirits to join the celebration. Bring a photograph of a loved one to contribute to the community altar.

685 Venice Blvd., Venice. | free | sparcinla.org

“Trunk or Treat” with Venice Community Housing

Thursday, Oct. 31; 5 to 9 p.m.

Ingeniously decorated cars loaded with candy will turn the LADOT parking lot on Venice Boulevard and Canal Street (one block east of Pacific Avenue) into

a family-friendly Monster Mash Bash

on All Hallows Eve, thanks to support from Venice Community Housing. Instead of trotting from house to house, bring your little monsters to the lot to leisurely stroll around and say “trunk or treat” at each pit stop.

200 N. Venice Blvd., Venice | free | vchcorp.org

“A Night to Dismember” @ Hotel Erwin

Thursday, Oct. 31; 5 to 11 p.m.

Let your hair down and raise your spirits at Hotel Erwin’s All Hallows Rock N’ Horror rooftop lounge party, featuring terrifying tunes from a “Zombie Rockstar” concert, live deejays, frighteningly cool decorations and powerful booze potions. Trick out your costume for a chance to win a one-night stay with breakfast at the hotel.

1697 Pacific Ave., Venice. | no cover | hotelerwin.com

Uncle Chuck’s Annual Dog-O-Ween @ Ocean Front Walk

Sunday, Nov. 3; 4 to 6 p.m.

Primp up your pooch for this canine costume contest featuring a red carpet and photo step-and-repeat by Venice Paparazzi. Prizes go to the most original and hilarious costumes, as well as “Best in Show.”

23rd Avenue and Ocean Front Walk, Venice | free |venicepaparazzi.com

Westchester & Playa del Rey

“Trunk or Treat” @ St. Jerome

Friday, Oct. 25; 5 to 8 p.m.

Check out rides stuffed with candy, play fun games, win prizes and take a tour through a haunted house!

5580 Thornburn St., Westchester | stjeromelax.org

Halloween Costume Contest @ Westchester Senior Center

Tuesday, Oct. 29; 11 a.m.

There may be an unspoken age limit to trick-or-treating, but you’re never too old to enjoy a good ole fashioned costume party. The Westchester Senior Citizens Club invites local seniors to show off your Halloween best and will give out prizes for the most creative and outrageous costumes.

8740 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester | no cover | (310) 649-3317

Halloween Headlamp Night @ Sender One LAX

Thursday, Oct. 31; 8 to 11 p.m.

Take your Halloween adventures to new heights with this climbing gym’s spooky night of scaling … in the dark! Bring your own headlamp or purchase one on site. The lights go off at 8:30 p.m. Come in costume for a chance to win a one-month membership to the gym.

11220 Hindry Ave., Westchester | free with gym entry or $18 after 8 p.m. | senderoneclimbing.com/lax

Halloween Mini-Mansion in Playa del Rey

Thursday, Oct. 31

Since 1966, the Arutunian family has given out hot dogs and french fries to hungry trick-or-treaters on All Hallows Eve. The exact location of this smorgasbord is hush-hush, but if you’re in the neighborhood try picking up the address from a friendly soul.

Playa Vista

Trick or Treat Meet & Greet @ Annenberg PetSpace

Oct. 26, 27, 30 & 31; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Have a howlin’ good time meeting adoptable pets and learning more about their favorite costumes during this Halloween-themed scavenger hunt, with a goodie bag reward at the end (while supplies last). (Feel free to get in the Halloween spirit, but don’t spook the animals — leave any scary masks at home.)

12005 Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista | free | annenbergpetspace.org

Playa Vista Monster Dash 5k @ Runway Playa Vista

Sunday, Oct. 27; 7 a.m. to noon

The Playa Vista community holds a spooktacular family fun run followed by an enchanting after-party filled with devilish treats, frightfully fun activities and a wicked costume contest.

Runway at Playa Vista, 12746 W. Jefferson Blvd., Playa Vista | $26 to $80 | active.com

Mar Vista & Culver City

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch @ West L.A. College

Daily through Oct. 30

Explore a straw maze or a pumpkin village to discover face painting, pony rides and pumpkin carving, or jump around in a spider bounce house or take the reins of a giant rocking horse made by the Mr. Bones family.

10100 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City | Single tickets start at $1, packages at $9 | mrbonespumpkinpatch.com

BearScare @ Beethoven Elementary

Saturday, Oct. 26; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sink your teeth into “beastly bites,” tour a “heinous haunted house,” get messy with “ghoulish arts and crafts,” or be delighted by “devilish deejays” and “freakish projections” during Beethoven Elementary’s family-friendly community event with a spooky edge.

3711 Beethoven St., Mar Vista | free entry | beethovenschool.org

Halloween Hullabaloo

@ Platform

Oct. 26 & 27, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Enjoy festive face painting, spooky storytelling, crafty activities, trick-or-treating and food and drinks to order in Platform’s outdoor park.

8850 Washington Blvd., Culver City | free entry | platformla.com

El Segundo

Twisted Tales Haunted House on Grand

Various times through Oct. 31

Experience your favorite fairy tales with a twist. This haunted house explores alternate endings to classic tales such as “Hansel and Gretel,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Alice in Wonderland.”

405 E. Grand Ave., El Segundo. $15 to $20. elsegundorotary.org

Halloween Frolic on Main Street

Thursday, Oct. 31; 4 to 7 p.m.

Flit around El Segundo’s Main Street in your Halloween best. Play games, compete in a costume contest or feed your inner hungry monster with delicious treats from food vendors. Skip the lines and purchase wristbands ahead of time at the George E. Gordon Clubhouse (300 E. Pine Ave., El Segundo) through Oct. 30.

300 block of Main Street, El Segundo | wristbands are $10 or $8 advance | facebook.com/esrecandpark

Halloween Speakeasy Costume Ball @ R6 Distillery

Thursday, Oct. 31; 7 to 11:45 p.m.

Rumor has it that this Smoky Hollow tasting and tap room is haunted. So the best way to rid it of spirits (literally and figuratively) is to throw a wild night of dancing, drinking and lively performances, of course! The Dollface Dames perform high-class cabaret numbers, deejays spin beats, food trucks abound and tarot card readings reveal your fortunes. VIP ticketholders have access to a Haunted Tasting Tour and séance.

909 E. El Segundo Blvd., El Segundo. $50+. smokyhollow.la/events