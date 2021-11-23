War performs in Venice Beach

By Kamala Kirk

In celebration of their 50th anniversary, legendary Los Angeles band War partnered with the City of LA Parks and Venice Beach to introduce a new initiative to re-establish Venice Beach as a safe and family-friendly recreation area.

The community event was held at Windward Plaza, presented by Rhino Entertainment and produced locally by Munson Industries. War performed at the event, which included a low rider car show featuring the ENVYUZ Minis and Dogtown Devils car clubs. A special War-inspired mural by the STP crew was also completed live. Local vendors were showcased including food by The Waterfront and The Erwin Hotel’s Venice Way Pizza.

The celebration was open to the public and 20 percent of the day’s sales benefitted Venice Family Clinic, which provides comprehensive, high-quality health care to people in need.