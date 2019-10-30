Halloween Carnival at Penmar Park, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Penmar Recreation Center hosts its annual family-friendly Halloween carnival with games, bounce houses, prizes and candy. 1341 Lake St., Venice. Free. (310) 396-8735; laparks.org/reccenter/penmar

Halloween Monster Mash at Barkowski, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dance the Halloween night away in Barkowski’s vampire lair. Come dressed up for a chance to win prizes or sip on spooky cocktails available for purchase. Barkowski, 2819 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. 21+ only. (310) 998-0069; barkowski.com

Zombie Disco Riot, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Get ready to run from zombies as ArtBarLA hosts a Zombie Disco Riot complete with a costume party and beats by Mr. Numberonederful. ArtBarLA, 12017 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista. 21+ only. artbarla.com

The Rose Halloween Costume Party, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Party in your costume with themed cocktails, punch bowl potions, prizes and entertainment by TheFuzz. The Rose Venice, 220 Rose Ave., Venice. No cover; 21+ only. (310) 399-0711; therosevenice.la

Friday, Nov. 1

20th Annual Mattel Party on the Pier, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This fun-filled, carnival-themed day benefitting children at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital includes celebrity appearances, crafts, activities, treats and more. Pacific Park, 200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica. $150 for adults; $75 for children 3 to 12. giving.ucla.edu.

Venice Afterburn, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Party it up “playa-style” at Venice Beach’s official post-Burning Man celebration. Art cars, live music and performances in the spirit of the legendary bohemian desert festival, along with Dia de los Muertos-themed parades and Halloween festiveness, take over Windward Plaza, 1 Windward Ave., Venice. Free entry on Friday, or $20 between 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; no entry after 9 p.m. any day. veniceafterburn.com

Skeeters Pool Party: Halloween Edition, 8 p.m. The Penmar Playboys open the evening followed by a chance to dance to classic rock and surf music from Skeeters Pool Party in your Halloween best and win prizes. Drummers of all abilities are invited to bring sticks and play “Wipeout.” Venice Beach Bar, 323 Ocean Front Walk, Venice. No cover; 21+ only. (310) 392-3997

Blackbox @ the Edye: Brenna Whitaker, 8 to 10 p.m. The Broad Stage presents L.A.-based vocalist Brenna Whitaker for a night of jazz and blues in the blackbox @ the edye, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. $29. (310) 434-3200; thebroadstage.org

Steve Poltz at McCabe’s, 8 to 11 p.m. The eccentric singer-songwriter performs an evening of folk music at McCabe’s Guitar Shop, 3101 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. $23. (310) 828-4497; mccabes.com

Unkle Monkey, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Local band Unkle Monkey plays fun covers, rock, reggae and original music, plus hosts a special appearance by an Elvis Impersonator. Prince O’ Whales, 335 Culver Drive, Playa del Rey. No cover. (310) 823-9826

Saturday, Nov. 2

Wildlands Community Garden Day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join the community in some light gardening of this elementary school native habitat. The Walgrove Wildlands, 1630 Walgrove Ave., Mar Vista. wearewalgrove.com

The Bay Foundation’s Clean-up at LAX Dunes, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.The Bay Foundation and The Friends of LAX Dunes host their monthly clean-up at the LAX Dunes, which are home to a variety of unique plants and animals. Help remove non-native and invasive vegetation and learn more about this historic site. Trask Triangle Park (Waterview Gate across from the park at Waterview Street and Earldom Avenue), Playa del Rey. santamonicabay.org/events

Soap-Making Workshop at Amiga Wild, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you’re in need of a homemade present for the holiday season, look no further. Learn how to make soap with natural products, including rose petals. Tickets include eight bars of soap to take home. Amiga Wild, 2124 Lincoln Blvd., Venice. $60. (310) 913-1942; amigawild.com

Shipwrecked at The Warehouse, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shipwrecked hosts its last Tiki Social and Bazaar of 2019, featuring two floors of art, music and entertainment showcasing tiki, Polynesian pop, and exotica. Get your holiday shopping done early with crafts from more than 30 vendors while sipping on drinks and indulging in food from The Warehouse’s kitchen and bar. The Warehouse, 4499 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey. $5 at the door. shipwreckedmdr.com

Woodlawn Cemetery Dia de los Muertos Celebration, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This family-friendly event sponsored by the city of Santa Monica celebrates the cycle of life and the remembrance of ancestors with live music and dance, storytelling, workshops, altars, craft vendors and food trucks at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1847 14th St., Santa Monica. Free. (310) 458-8717; smgov.net/departments/cemetery

AltCar Santa Monica Expo and Ride & Drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about the cutting-edge advancements in alternative fuel technology from expert speakers and exhibitors or test drive an array of electric, hybrid or natural gas vehicles. An induction cooking stage features demonstrations by L.A. chefs championing the sustainable cooking movement. Santa Monica College Bundy Campus, 3171 S. Bundy, Santa Monica. Free entry. (310) 390-2930; altcarexposantamonica.com

Upshift Brewing Company Grand Opening, noon to 11 p.m. Join Upshift Brewing Company as it celebrates its official grand opening with games and delicious food from Swami’s Sandwiches and Cheddr Wheel. Entertainment by Green Hills and the Publiners. Upshift Brewing Company, 339 Indiana St., El Segundo. (310) 648-8246; upshiftbrewing.com

Create: Day of the Dead Altar with Mario Sandoval, 1 to 4 p.m. In conjunction with the new “Plant” exhibit, Mario Sandoval hosts an interactive Dia de los Muertos workshop. Learn about the plants used to decorate the altar created for ESMoA’s entry. ESMoA, 208 Main St., El Segundo. (424) 277-1020; esmoa.org

Muscle House Cookbook, 6 to 8 p.m. The handball courts adjacent to Muscle Beach become the backdrop for a Human Resources LA performance of artistic recipes cooked live. The program is part of the city of Los Angeles’ public art triennial Current: LA Food, this year centered on culinary themes. Venice Beach Recreation Center, 1800 Ocean Front Walk, Venice. First-come, first-served; RSVP encouraged. currentla.org

Don’t Tell Comedy – Mar Vista, 7 to 9 p.m. Don’t Tell Comedy is a secret show held in living rooms, backyards and other intimate spaces. BYOB. RSVP for address. $20; 21+ only. donttellcomedy.com.

Sunday, Nov. 3

30th Anniversary Dia de los Muertos Celebration, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Watch as students from Grand View Elementary School’s dual language immersion program perform folkloric dances in full regalia to traditional mariachi music, followed by a cumbia dance party and festive concessions in honor of the school’s 30th anniversary celebration of Dia de los Muertos. Grand View Elementary, 3951 Grand View Blvd., Mar Vista. grandviewelementary.org

South Asian Film Festival, noon to 9 p.m. The festival hosts screenings of more than 30 films directed, produced and cast with South Asian creatives from around the world. Each screening is followed by a 30-minute Q&A. Cinemark 18 and XD, 6081 Center Drive, Westchester. $25 for each film block or $90 for a festival day pass. southasianfilmfest.org

The Barn Ball, 6 to 10 p.m. Animal lovers unite for an evening dedicated to helping animals on factory farms. This fundraiser and silent auction features plant-based food donations and items from local hot spots such as Lemonade, True Food Kitchen and Veggie Grill. Local band Giterdone and deejay Rosalie McIntire provide the music. Proceeds benefit Sanctuary and the Humane Society. The Moose Lodge, 1600 Ocean Park Blvd.,

Santa Monica. $50. barnball19.eventbrite.com

Ethnotronica at ArtBarLA, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Multi-instrumentalist and programmer Ireesh Lal combines original electronic music with exotic East Indian elements. He is joined by Irish on trumpet, Aalok Mehta on Sitar, Neil Agrawal on Tabla, and Jimmy Reid on saxophone. Live painting by Norton Wisdom. ArtBarLA, 12017 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista. $5. eventbrite.com.

Monday, Nov. 4

Mahalo Mondays, 8 p.m. Alton Clemente, DJ Vinyl Don and Record Surplus take over the Townhouse with live entertainment, tiki cocktails, Hawaiian and Polynesian vinyl, plus special guests. Townhouse & Del Monte Speakeasy, 52 Windward Ave., Venice. No cover. (310) 392-4040; townhousevenice.com

Tuesday, Nov. 5

“Ghost in the Shell” Screening, 7 to 9 p.m. The CSJ Center for Reconciliation and Justice at LMU presents the 1995 animated feature film “Ghost in the Shell,” based on the manga series by Masamune Shirow. The film is followed by a discussion of faith and culture through the lens of modern cinema. LMU Playa Vista, 12105 W. Waterfront Drive, Ste. 200, Playa Vista. Free with RSVP; lmu.wufoo.com

Goin’ Up Day of the Dead House Party, 7 to 11 p.m. There’s nothing dead about this party. Celebrate life with friends while enjoying taco trucks, drinks, face painting and music at this historic mansion turned event space. The Victorian, 2640 Main St., Santa Monica. Free entry. goinup.la

Wednesday, Nov. 6

The Warehouse Restaurant 50th Anniversary, 6:30 to 10 p.m. The Warehouse Restaurant celebrates

50 golden years of fabulous food and fun with presentations by local dignitaries, special guests, birthday cake, a champagne toast, live entertainment by Rick Whitfield, raffle prizes and a special menu for $19.69. Ten percent of the evening’s sales benefit Heal the Bay. 4499 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey. (310) 823-5451; mdrwarehouse.com

5th Annual Asian World Film Festival, 6 to 9 p.m., continues through Nov. 14. This unique festival screens international films from Asia with the goal of drawing greater recognition to the region’s filmmakers and strengthening ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries. Arclight Culver City, 9500 Culver Blvd., Culver City. asianworldfilmfest.org

Thursday, Nov. 7

Truck Off: Food Truck Battle, 6 to 9 p.m. Foodies are invited to watch two food trucks as they battle it out to win street cred and notoriety. Taste their specially crafted menus, order a drink and play games on the patio. The Truck Stop, 9040 Lindblade St., Culver City. $5; 21+ only. (310) 204-0477, thefoodtruckstop.com

On Air Los Angeles, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Join KCRW at the inaugural On Air LA Annex and participate in intimate conversations, performances and live podcasts. Enjoy a cocktail reception before programming begins.1660 Stewart St., Santa Monica. $35. onairfest.com

Soundwaves: Jacaranda, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Attend a free preview of the Jacaranda Music series hosted by John Schneider and TJ Troy of the Grammy-winning Partch ensemble. The new show features the unique work of composer and instrument builder Harry Partch, including films, demonstrations and performances of short pieces. Santa Monica Public Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica. smpl.org

Museums & Galleries

Jeffrey Vallance: La Chapelle de Poulet, opening reception 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. This dense assemblage of works combines iconography from Vallance’s famous Blinky the Friendly Hen pet burial performance art project along with drawings, paintings and found objects collected over the past 40 years. On view through Jan. 4. Edward Cella Art + Architecture, 2754 S. La Cienega Blvd., Culver City. (323) 525-0053; edwardcella.com

“Mussel Beach,” noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 3. Participate in the City of L.A.’s public art triennial Current: LA Food on this 30-minute audio tour. Bring your phone and headphones and follow the audio narration through a series of mixed-media interventions along the Venice Boardwalk created by artist duo Cooking Sections. RSVP at musselbeach.org.

R.B. Kitaj: “Collages and Prints,” opening reception 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. Mixing fragmented figuration, found images and text, the collages of American expat artist R.B. Kitaj are on view to the public for the first time, along with his widely exhibited prints. On view through Jan. 18. L.A. Louver, 45 N. Venice Blvd., Venice. (310) 822-4955; lalouver.com

“Jimi Gleason: Cross/Reference,” through Nov. 19. Gleason builds up gossamer thin layers of iridescent paint to create a series of paintings that are engagingly enigmatic. His paintings subtly shift hues as light plays across them, giving each surface a soft motion. Light, color and form intersect in an ever-shifting tapestry. William Turner Gallery, Bergamot Station #E1, 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica. (310) 453-0909; williamturnergallery.com

“Centennial: 100 Years of Otis College Alumni,” through Dec. 7. Otis College’s “Centennial” exhibit presents selected works by notable alumni from the 1920s to the 2010s, offering a glimpse into both the range of artists who attended Otis as well as work that represents a specific moment and focus. Exhibit runs through Dec. 7. Ben Maltz Gallery, 9045 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester. (310) 665-6800; otis.edu

“Finding Heart (tím tim),” through Dec. 14. Through his drawings, photographs, performance art and hand-cut paper, Antonius-Tín Bui explores how intersectional gender identities are reflected in today’s culture. LMU, 1 LMU Dr., Westchester. cfa.lmu.edu

“Roughing It: How Mark Twain Made the West,” through Dec.19. Discover Mark Twain’s experience with the American West through his 1872 semi-autobiographical work “Roughing It” alongside work of his contemporaries to understand why Twain went west and why his distinctive style emerged in this landscape. William H. Hannon Library, 1 LMU Dr., Westchester. facebook.com/lmulibrary