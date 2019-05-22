Experience a delicious, real-life board game adventure from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday (May 26) along Main Street in Santa Monica. Exchange MAINopoly dollars for tastings at many of the neighborhood’s best restaurants, coffee shops, retail stores, or ice creameries, and fill up your game board map at participating locations for a chance to win special prizes. Stop at the beer garden along the way, or if you’re a high roller, hang at the “Go to Jail” VIP lounge for a spell and pause for posterity at its photo booth. “Monopoly”-inspired or patriotic attire is encouraged. A portion of proceeds go to Summer SOULstice and the Main Street Business Improvement Association. Check in at 2810 Main St., Santa Monica. Tickets are $15 to $40. mainopolysm2019.eventbrite.com