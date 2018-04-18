{Saturday, April 21}

1. Watch a Movie

Take your tap card for a spin or get on the Big Blue Bus for KCET’s Earth Focus Film Festival from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

at Laemmle Monica Film Center (1332 2nd St., Santa Monica). The program includes a $3 screening of Emmy- and Oscar-nominated director Brett Morgen’s documentary on trailblazing conservationist Jane Goodall, featuring a treasure trove of National Geographic archival footage; a free screening of the sequel to “March of the Penguins”; and a presentation of conflict photographer Kate Brooks’ searing look into the world of elephant and rhino poaching, “The Last Animals.” Visit kcet.org/green for show times and tickets.

2. Pull Some Weeds

Join The Bay Foundation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help restore the Culver City Rain Garden, native landscaping designed to filter storm water runoff on its way to Ballona Creek. RSVP at santamonicabay.org for location information.

{Sunday, April 22}

3. Get Dirty

Community Healing Gardens and Sustainable Venice team up for an Earth Day garden party from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rise and shine with coffee, juice, pastries and planting in the a.m. at the Oakwood Recreation Center (767 California Ave., Venice), then have some fun with raffles, beverages and bike demos, starting at noon. Visit Instagram @sustainable-

venice for an event flyer.

4. Go For a Paddle

Rent a kayak or SUP board ($30 suggested donation) and join The SeaChange Agency out on the water, where you’ll scoop up debris in the marina’s trash-prone areas. Be ready to depart by noon from Santa Monica Windjammers Yacht Club, 13589 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey. Your ocean buddies will thank you! Visit flipcause.com.

5. Drink a Beer

Hoist one for Mother Earth at Venice’s Rose Room (6 Rose Ave.), where Golden Road Brewing and Heal the Bay team up to save SoCal’s beaches and waterways one sip at a time. Enjoy $4 craft beers from noon to 4 p.m. in a free pop-up gallery featuring ocean-inspired artwork by Casey Anflick and Venice painter Tori White. Then kick it up a notch during an amped up charity party ($20) from 6 to 10 p.m., featuring live art demos by Keith Haring-esque painter Chance Cooper, deejayed music, small bites and plenty of Heal the Bay IPA — brewed specifically to support the cause. All proceeds benefit Heal the Bay. Visit bit.ly/htbpopup.

6. Hang with Wild Women

Wild Women of the West Side, a collective of female artists in the worlds of rock ’n’ roll, surfing and skateboarding, host a celebration at Santa Monica’s Rapp Saloon (1436 2nd St.) honoring local poets and photographers. Experience earth-centric poetry and photographs during an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Contact Jill at jillashphotos@gmail.com or Andi at acurl911@yahoo.com.

Or unleash your inner Earth Goddess with Brentwood-based women’s creativity collective Wild Wmn during their Earth Day Fire Ceremony from 5 to 9 p.m. Bring a yoga mat, journal, pen and be prepared to move your body and mind freely. Address provided upon sign up. Visit wildwmn.com.

7. Hug a Tree

Gather in Palisades Park to celebrate the rededication of the Children’s Tree of Life — “a living monument to world peace”— during a public ceremony at Ocean and Colorado avenues from 3 to 4 p.m. Santa Monica residents Jerry and Marissa Rubin, who planted the tree 35 years ago and were also married there, host a free gathering, featuring songs, poetry and guest speakers. Visit facebook.com/TreeHuggingFriends.

— Compiled by Christina Campodonico