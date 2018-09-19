Blueswoman Cristina Vane bids farewell to Venice with a final local show

Since moving to Venice three years ago, singer-songwriter and slide guitarist Cristina Vane has made a name for herself locally by busking on the boardwalk with her resonator guitar, playing venues such as Surfside, and sharing online video clips of her musical life tagged #bluetip (a nod to her blue-tipped hair).

What first struck me about Vane’s bluesy music was the way she’s able to capture both the light and dark sides of Southern California life (discussed in our March 29 cover story on Vane). Her song “Orange Grove Blues” casts a dark shadow over the state’s iconic orange trees with a haunting guitar twang. “The Driving Song” is a lonely and brooding meditation on love set on the 10 Freeway at night. And “Sending All My Love” turns a guitar-driven “long ride down the 405” into a giddy, sun-dappled jaunt through Venice in the music video version of the song.

Like the blues itself, there’s a certain bitter-sweetness about all those songs … and a certain joy and sadness about Vane’s upcoming gig at Harvelle’s on Friday. It’s one of her first local shows since she hit the road five months ago for her cross-country “Show Me Your Hometown Tour,” but it’s also her last one before moving to Nashville at the end of this month to record her first full-length album.

“I’m taking my music to Nashville, but my heart is stuck in Venice,” texts Vane. “I’ve been having such sentimental last few weeks here.”

To bid farewell, Vane plays a 9 p.m. set to open for heavy rock and blues band The Deltaz (10 p.m.) and blues-country hybrid Davey & The Midnights (11:30 p.m.).

Vane’s blue-tipped presence and resonator guitar will be missed around town, but we wish her luck in the next chapter of her musical journey.

— Christina Campodonico

Cristina Vane plays at 9 p.m. Friday (Sept. 21) at Harvelle’s Santa Monica, 1432 4th St., Santa Monica. 21+. $10 cover. Call (310) 395-1676 or visit santa-

monica.harvelles.com.