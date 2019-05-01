Le Creuset brings its much-anticipated factory sale to Santa Monica

By Jacqueline Fitzgerald

The enameled cast-iron cook-ware of storied French manufacturer Le Creuset has a cult following in the United States. Chefs naturally love the sleek, colorful and virtually indestructible designs of Le Creuset’s trademark sand-cast Dutch ovens, casseroles and saucepans, but they’re also a favorite request anchoring many traditional wedding registries. Among families of Le Creuset enthusiasts, you aren’t really an adult until you own your first piece!

Expect nothing short of a culinary frenzy when Le Creuset brings a factory-to-table sale to the expansive Barker Hangar

in Santa Monica over the next four days — the first time such an event will take place in the Los Angeles area.

Throughout the sale, shoppers will find exclusive discounts on a wide selection of pieces, including limited-edition colors and rare shapes and styles. Tickets, available for purchase in two-hour shopping sessions, are $40 for Thursday (May 2) VIP shopping events, or $15 for Friday, Saturday or Sunday entry (May 3, 4 and 5). Online pre-registration is required.

The Thursday VIP shopping experiences, happening from 3:30 to 6 p.m. and from 6:30 to 9 p.m., feature $50 mystery boxes, local chef demos, live music, food and drinks. During the first session, chef Sarah Hendrix of Lady & Larder is offering tips for entertaining at home with cheese and charcuterie, using Le Creuset serving pieces.

“I’m a huge fan of the brand,” Hexdrix says, adding that she especially likes the cookware for braises and slow-cooked recipes, such as soups. “They’re incredible pieces of cookware that live on my stove-top daily.”

For the cookware demo of Thursday’s second session, chef Nguyen Tran of Starry Kitchen and Button Mash is making Malaysian chicken curry.

“Cast iron is so much more versatile than any other cookware and the enamel means it heats evenly,” Tran says. “The look is something that can actually brighten your day.”

Regular sale hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Le Creuset will donate a portion of ticket sale proceeds to Meals on Wheels America and local partner After-School All-Stars, which provides free afterschool programming to low-income youth.

“In just a few years … we’ve been able to donate over $100,000 to regional nonprofit partners with these events and are committed to ensuring this impact continues to grow both locally and nationally,” says Diane Foster, Le Creuset’s vice president of retail, noting that the Santa Monica event is expected to be the biggest one yet.

Register at lecreuset.ticketspice.com/fttla

Taste of the Nation in Culver City

Those who’d rather eat without having to cook can do so for a good cause at the Los Angeles edition of Taste of the Nation, happening from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday (May 4) in Culver City’s Media Park. This event benefits the nonprofit No Kid Hungry, a local contributor to the national event’s work of ending childhood hunger in America.

Chefs Dakota Weiss of Sweetfin Poké, Nick Shipp of Upper West and Bruce Kalman of Knead & Co. Pasta Bar + Market are host-

ing the family-friendly afternoon.

“One in six children in America lives with hunger, including more than one in five kids in California,” says Weiss, who calls the event “a fun afternoon that’s serious about ending childhood hunger.”

“Taste of the Nation is an incredible showcase of culinary talent,” Shipp adds. “To lend a helping hand for such an important organization is super rewarding,” says Shipp.

Menu highlights include pizza selections from The Rose in Venice, mesquite grilled pork atop blue corn tortillas from Chichen Itza, mini crème brûlée and PB&J doughnuts from Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken, gourmet hotdogs from Dog Haus and albacore ceviche tostadas from Baltaire. Other participating eateries include Mar Vista favorite Little Fatty, Charcoal Venice, Border Grill, Elephante Beach House, Maple Block Meat Co., Ms Chi Café, McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams and the Culver Hotel.

Tickets are $115, $25 for kids ages 6 to 13 and free for kids 5 and under at NoKidHungry.org/LosAngeles.