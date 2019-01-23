Amiga Wild’s Last Fridays Art Show spotlights local artists with TGIF party every month

Since popping up on the scene in December 2017, Venice lifestyle boutique Amiga Wild has lit up Lincoln Boulevard and local social media feeds with a slew of stylish products and events featuring local artists and makers. Hosting everything from bake sales to block parties, concerts and workshops, the hip hangout with plenty of succulents and places to lounge has styled itself as a hub for creativity and community in Venice.

Friday brings the shop’s first Last Fridays Art Show of the year, a monthly happening that showcases the work and music of local artists during an all-are-welcome community party. There’ll be sips, raffles and plenty of opportunities to appreciate the work of local artists.

The event features the wry pop art of Venice artist Rohitash Rao, the California landscape-inspired work of Los Angeles painter Lauren Badenhoop, the colorful paintings of illustrator Lucy Scarlet and the abstract expressionism of Bob Martinez. Venice’s own queen of boot-stomping roots music, Lacey Kay Cowden, does double duty. Her whimsical illustrations of frontier folk will be on display as she plays her Southern-soul-drenched music live. Indie artist Trishes also brings her electro-pop sounds to the festivities.

So grab a friend and savor some art!

— Christina Campodonico

This month’s Last Fridays Art Show happens from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday (Jan. 25) at Amiga Wild, 2124 Lincoln Blvd., Venice. Free. Visit amigawild.com or check facebook.com/amigawild for updates.