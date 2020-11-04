Dear Readers, No matter the outcome of Election Day (which as of press time remains undetermined), this November marks a turning point in our nation. It also marks a change in The Argonaut.

In March, as Los Angeles began to shut down and we began to face the realities of a strange new normal, I received the unexpected gift of leading The Argonaut’s newsroom through an unprecedented period of change, encompassing everything from the economic fallout of COVID-19 to the rise of voices for social justice in the name of George Floyd. As managing editor for The Argonaut over the last eight months, I’ve seen our community respond to the challenges of COVID and racial injustice in heroic and extraordinary ways. So I wanted to take a moment to thank you for allowing me to bear witness to it all as your local neighborhood journalist, not only as managing editor over the last few months but throughout my five-year career at The Argonaut.

Before becoming the arts & events editor, then managing editor, I began at The Argonaut as a fledgling cub reporter covering the arts beat. It was my first job out of journalism school, and I was eager to make my mark. But it has been you, the loyal readers and community members of The Argonaut, who have made your mark on me. Among my most cherished memories are days spent in Venice studios chatting with artists, nights spent crawling through the Mar Vista Art Walk and dawns spent dancing with revelers on boats in the marina. You’ve shared your highs and lows and histories with me; you’ve helped me rediscover the neighborhood of my youth — Westchester — and taught me how to be a journalist and storyteller rooted in the heart of the community.

Nov. 5 marks my last issue of The Argonaut as managing editor. As I take on a new role with a new journalistic venture, I’m passing the torch onto incoming editor Kamala Kirk. (She can be reached at kkirk@timespublications.com.) It’s been a pleasure and honor to serve as your neighborhood journalist and editor. The Argonaut will always hold a special place in my heart. If you’d like to follow my next chapter in journalism, you can follow me @christinajcampo on Twitter.

Sincerely,

Christina Campodonico

Outgoing Managing Editor

The Argonaut