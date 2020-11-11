As a kid growing up in Hermosa Beach, I was always drawn to the excitement of the Westside. Some of my fondest memories as a student at El Segundo High School were summertime quests on my beach cruiser with a group of girlfriends, making our way up the Strand, not stopping until we made it to the Venice Boardwalk. Heading north, beach by beach, I came to see the beauty of a coast full of diversity, creativity and spirit.

Saturday nights at the Third Street Promenade were always a favorite, as the place came alive after dark with all of the amazingly talented street performers, jazz musicians and breakdancing crews. While attending the University of Southern California, First Fridays on Abbot Kinney were my favorite way to celebrate the end of another school week as I lined up to experience the most innovative and eclectic food trucks in Los Angeles. I landed my first editorial internship in Santa Monica and one of my earliest writing gigs was for Westside People.

The Westside is a place filled with many special memories and I’m always overcome with a great sense of nostalgia whenever I visit. As I step into my new role at The Argonaut, I look forward to establishing an even deeper connection with this incredible community. I know there are many stories waiting to be told and I am eager to share them with you.

Sincerely,

Kamala Kirk

Editor

The Argonaut