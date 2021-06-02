pudu pudu offers a fresh take on classic pudding

By Haley Beyer

Almost everyone has had pudding, but pudu pudu – a German-based company created by Dr. August Oetker – has reinvented the traditional dessert and turned it into a form of artistic expression.

Oetker was a master pudding maker and his company has been producing pudding since 1894. He believed in bringing people together through their love of desserts to share memorable and tasty moments.

pudu pudu serves edible art that was created to transform people’s perspective into a universal love for pudding. It satisfies your sweet tooth, is aesthetically pleasing, and is a refreshing and healthy dessert option.

Don Green, general manager of the first pudu pudu location, said, “Health-conscious consumers are growing. We wanted to make a health-conscious dessert option.”

The pudding is made with locally sourced milk and health-boosting superfoods such as turmeric, spirulina and edible flowers. The menu also offers a vegan option.

There are seven staple flavors that are recommended, but customers can choose a base flavor and pick five toppings. The staple flavors are recommended because they have specialized flavor profiles. They were carefully constructed so that the base flavors and toppings would all work together to create a unique and specific taste.

The most popular offering is Butterfly in the Sky, a bourbon vanilla pudding. Midnight Mischief is perfect for chocolate lovers with its milk chocolate and calamansi orange flavor profile. Other flavors include Wow in the Wild, a blueberry pudding; Suncatcher, a spiced turmeric pudding; Spring Fling, a sweet strawberry pudding; and Giggle in the Dark, a caramel popcorn pudding. Cool Ocean is a refreshing coconut pineapple pudding that is also dairy-free and vegan.

The puddings also have a lower sugar content than ice cream or frozen yogurt, and are a creamier option compared to an acai bowl, for instance.

“pudu pudu pudding is a new artistic perspective using a classic concept,” Green said.

pudu pudu opened this past March on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice Beach. There are plans to expand to two more locations in Century City and Silver Lake.

“My favorite part of being the manager here is being part of a new and fresh concept wrapped up in an exciting location here in Venice with a fun, vibrant and Instagrammable shop,” Green said.

pudu pudu is located at 1432 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice. For more information, visit pudupudu.com or call 310-310-3527.