Homeless reunification nonprofit screens “The Advocates” with director Rémi Kessler

As chair of the Venice Neighborhood Council’s ad hoc Committee on Homelessness until late last year, Will Hawkins channeled much of his creative and community-organizing energy into reunifying homeless people with estranged family members willing to take them in — an all-volunteer program he pushed other Los Angeles neighborhoods to replicate.

Now he’s expanding that mission at the helm of a new Venice-based nonprofit called Chamber of Hope, making a full-time effort of reunifications as well as providing rent relief for families at risk of homelessness and elder care for vulnerable seniors.

Next Friday (Jan. 18) at Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Center, Chamber of Hope hosts a fundraiser gathering and screening of “The Advocates,” a documentary about the true-life struggles of the social services providers on the front lines of the battle to alleviate homelessness in Los Angeles. Director Rémi Kessler and some of those who appeared in the film will be present to discuss it after the screening.

— Joe Piasecki

A 7 p.m. beer-and-wine reception precedes a 7:45 p.m. screening of “The Advocates” and a 9:30 p.m. Q&A with director Rémi Kessler next Friday, Jan. 18, at Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd., Venice. $15 donation requested. Visit thechamberofhope.org or search eventbrite.com to RSVP.