Venice artist’s latest work features abstract suggestions of time and place

By Nicole Borgenicht

Linda King’s artwork has been exhibited in numerous solo and group shows at galleries across the United States. With an MFA from the University of Iowa, and an MA from California State University, King has taught painting and drawing at Long Beach City College for 26 years. Both her masters and MFA were in printmaking, which she uses in her painterly works.

Rather than with a lot of brush strokes, King pours, sands and places vinyl cut pieces beside some brushed areas, all in symmetrical fashions. The paintings in her latest show “Indicators and Origins” are abstract suggestions of time and place.

“As with printmaking, I put on and take off like an etching,” King said. “There are separate layers as with history and metaphor for painting transformation,”

In King’s painting entitled “Journey,” many stories jump out. The metallic paint sits flat on a plane but features texture, and contains an iridescence that flickers outside of the painting. Shapes correspond to familiar things such as a box or a cloud, but at same time don’t always appear in logical ways. Having taught perspective for years, King likes to break the rules and does so effectively with a surreal dreamy quality.

The show features various paintings in different sizes, ranging from 4”x 4” to 5’x5’. The smaller pieces are like sketches but beautiful renditions of pieces of the paintings. Some are complete stories in themselves, very much as if they prompted another idea for the larger painting. King described her paintings as “infinite space, but under a microscope.”

“I consider myself an abstract artist, so all meaning is general,” she said.

Creating a unique reality, King enjoys having a sense of humor about everything. She likes to include recognizable shapes or symbols floating in space, having fun with the viewer in what she called “perception versus perspective.”

In the perfect neighborhood for creative expression, King has lived in Venice since 1993. She feels that although unfortunately many artists have been priced out of the area, it continues to be a great place.

“Artists who are here have a terrific energy and commitment to the arts,” King said. “Venice is a great location in that it is close to many art venues.”

King’s practice of working has remained steady during the pandemic. She retired from teaching a few years ago and enjoys traveling, gardening and spending more time painting.

“The quiet time really focused my energies in the studio,” King said. “I produced a number of artist books and quite a few paintings. The isolation gave me time to work, and more importantly, time to reflect. Much of my work is about perception, time and memory, order and chaos, the infinite and the microscopic, transition and transformation. The lines are often boundaries or areas of transition, defining or enclosing.”

King’s paintings point out to the broader universe in combination with symbolic or familiar shapes. This pulls viewers far away from the common existence and back toward King’s complexity of layers and icons that shift awareness into subconscious activity. Perhaps in this show, indicators prep focus with relativity, while origins take one beneath the surface to those connections.

Through Sept. 26, Saturdays and Sundays

Noon-5 p.m. or by appointment.

Contact: lindaking@gmail.com

lindakingartist.com